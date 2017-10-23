Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

The 'OMG' singer has a good reason for keeping Ed's words close by...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 17:39

She might have the Number 2 song in the UK right now but Camila Cabello is still a fangirl at heart.

The 'Havana' singer sat down with BuzzFeed and answered all of the random questions her loyal Camilizers might daydream about, from which animal she'd be (an elephant) to pizza topping (pineapple !!).

Things got hilarious when she revealed that she has an Ed Sheeran tweet framed in her bedroom - although she's got a pretty good reason.

View the lyrics
Yeah (straight up)
Ooh

Wrist look like it been dipped
Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that
Script look like it been flipped
Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)
Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)
Whole squad get in that, get in that
Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two
Hell nah, we can't fit in that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)
Yeah, you know no better
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better ('cause baby I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better

Baby, I know you better
Straight up
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better

Top dropped off on my whip
Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that
Yellow and that purple on mix
Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)
Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)
You know where she sitting at
Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle
Hell nah, we ain't sipping that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime baby, fresh out the stage
Bad lil' mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it
Yeah you know no better (no better)
Yeah you know no better
Yeah you know no better, ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Cause baby I know no better
Baby I know you better (Baby I know)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better

Quavo!
Drop top on the whip (drop top)
Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)
Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)
Too much cash pay the bills
I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)
I can afford the latest
Baby ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)
Cause pull up, we pump up, we raging
We know no better (no)
Stack my bread up (stack)
Don't get fed up (nope)
Ain't gonna let up (yeah)
You told me to shut up (shut up)
But I'ma do better (huh?)
It's not my race (woo!)
Get out my face (get out)
Drop my case (drop it)
Which way? (where?)
Dat way

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Baby I know you better (straight up)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better
Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Henry Allen, Philip Meckseper, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Jacques Webster, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Thomas Wesley Pentz Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

When asked the weirdest posession she owns, Camila said, "When I was in my former group, we each had to pick a cover to sing, and I picked Ed Sheeran, “Lego House”."

"So we did the cover of the song, and he tweeted us, “Incredible”. And then a fan framed me his tweet. I have it in my room."

And now they're collaborators? AMAZING! Fangirling pays off, clearly.

 

 

 

Getty Images

Earlier this year Billboard reported that Ed Sheeran had co-written a song titled 'The Boy' for Camila's debut solo album, although we'll have to wait and see if it's included in the final tracklisting.

The album - originally announced as The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. - was scheduled for a September release but is now expected to drop early next year.

While we would love to have more songs right now, we're sure it'll be worth the wait! Plus, the 'Havana' video drops tomorrow...

Camila Cabello - Havana (Audio) ft. Young Thug

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'CRYING IN THE CLUB' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club

You may think that you'll die without her
But you know that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear that you'll never meet another so pure, but
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club

You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true
No, I said ain't no (ain't no), ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
I said ain't no, ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club
Writer(s): STEPHEN KIPNER, Benjamin Levin, Pamela Sheyne, Sia Furler, Camila Cabello, Nathan Perez, David Frank, Magnus August Hoiberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

PRETTYMUCH at iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, 2017

PRETTYMUCH Perform Amazing Renditions of 'Redbone' and 'Would You Mind' for MTV Push

jedward_make_out_2.jpg

Single AF Spoiler Video: Jedward Get Competitive As They Both Snog Girls On Their First Dates

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' Scores Biggest US Debut By a Female Artist in 2017

8 Celebrity Couples That Are Constantly Breaking Up: Ranked

Taylor Swift in &#039;...Ready For It?&#039; Music video

Taylor Swift Teases Insane '...Ready For It?' Music Video

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Little Mix

Little Mix Surprise Fans and Perform 'No More Sad Songs' on ITV's Your Song

12 Halloween Tutorials You Can Do With Makeup You Already Have

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

Camila Cabello &#039;Havana&#039; Music Video Trailer #1

Camila Cabello Teases 'Havana' The Movie On Twitter

Gemma Collins clapped back at Vas Morgan in TOWIE and it&#039;s come back to haunt her

Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Photo From New Music Video Shoot

11 Times The Internet Celebrated Gemma Collins' Genius Fails

Adele at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on November 23, 2015

Adele Offered £20 Million For Las Vegas Residency

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

More From Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

Camila Cabello &#039;Havana&#039; Music Video Trailer #1

Camila Cabello Teases 'Havana' The Movie On Twitter

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and More Deliver Epic Performances at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

2017 EMA: Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Stormzy & More Announced To Perform!

Camila Cabello wearing red kimono Ulyana Sergeenko, white pants, brown beret, red Stuart Weitzman boots is seen on October 18, 2017 in London

Camila Cabello Is Teaming Up With Daddy Yankee For 'Havana' Remix

Camila Cabello performing on The TODAY Show

Camila Cabello Gets Candid About Solo Life In Tour Documentary

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Little Mix Register New Song With The Writers Behind Hits By Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

There's A Conspiracy Theory That Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony In 2015

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas for Apple Music&#039;s Carpool Karaoke

Camila Cabello Does Carpool Karaoke With Her Teen Crush Joe Jonas

Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Just Bought A House Together

Charlotte Crosby, Kendall Jenner, Mark Wright net worth
Celebrity

17 Of The Richest Reality Stars: Ranked

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us