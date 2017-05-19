Camila Cabello Teases New Song ‘I Have Questions’ In Her ‘Crying In The Club’ Video

Camila Cabello fans just got a 2-4-1 deal in her 'Crying In The Club' music video. The ex-Fifth Harmony member opens the vid with a verse and chorus of new song 'I Have Questions' before bowling into her confident debut single from her forthcoming album. EXCITED!

Last weekend Camila revealed on Twitter about the story of her debut album titled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving: "[It's] is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again," she wrote.

"The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. "i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.... i couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn't ready to do that yet.

"so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it. till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and 'i have questions' was written."

And in her video she pays homage to said hotel bathrooms, almost doing a Britney Spears 'Everytime' on us in the bathtub before working out her problems on the dancefloor. Check it out here:

