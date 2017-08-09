Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Tells 'Wonderland' Being Solo Is "More Fun, For Sure"

If we were working with Charli XCX, Diplo and Pharrell, we'd maybe feel the same...

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 17:32

Camila Cabello has opened up about life as a solo artist with ‘Wonderland’ and it sounds like she’s having a whole lot of fun.

The ‘Bad Things’ singer left Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016, quickly going on to record material for a solo debut with a host of artists including Diplo, Sia, Charli XCX and Pharrell.

Her solo career has gotten off to a great start with the club-pop anthem ‘Crying In The Club’ - co-written by Sia, by the way - and the latest songs ‘OMG’ and ‘Havana’ saw Cabello challenge herself in the studio with some huge names.

thank u @wonderland mag 🦋 ps I love cross earrings they remind me of Cyndi lauper

thank u @wonderland mag 🦋 ps I love cross earrings they remind me of Cyndi lauper

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Comparing her solo creative process to her time spent in the group, she says “it’s totally different” and is enjoying herself more this way.

“In the group we would record songs for two weeks, it was a really fast process, like sometimes we’d do five songs in a day, it would just be like ‘alright you sing the verse, you sing that’, and then you just record it and that’s it.”

“I’ve had a chance to really like, write and make the songs, and be involved in every aspect of it from the production to the mixing. Definitely a lot more challenging but more fun, for sure.”

Camila Cabello - OMG (Audio) ft. Quavo

It’s no secret that artists have to compromise their individual visions when working in a group, so we’re sure there’s no bad blood between her and the band, and very glad that she’s getting her chance to bring her own vision to life!

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO AND MAJOR LAZER'S 'KNOW NO BETTER' BELOW

Latest News

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Lead The Celebs Confirmed To Join Channel 5's Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

Camila Cabello Tells 'Wonderland' Being Solo Is "More Fun, For Sure"

Your Live Ranking of Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony's Singles

Selena Gomez Is Coming Under Fire for Choosing to Star in Woody Allen's Next Film

Annabelle: Creation

This Exclusive New Look At 'Annabelle: Creation' Will CREEP YOU OUT

This Is How You Can Go On A Double Date With Love Island's Chris And Olivia

Dua Lipa Celebrates 'New Rules' Reaching 80 Million Views

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

Charlize Theron

Here's Your First Look At Charlize Theron's New Netflix Show, Mindhunter

Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Lying About Her Age In Latest Throwback Snap

Kylie Jenner Admits She's Jealous Of Sister Kendall And Their Supermodel Pals

In Defence Of Instagram

Kesha Performs On GMA: "This Record Has Quite Literally Saved My Life"

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Brutally Rips Into Sarah Harding: "You Little F**king Sl*g"

It 2017

The Latest Clip From 'It' Will Give You Nightmares

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Apparently Has Threesome With Two Reality Stars As Ex Chyna Is Left 'Seething With Jealousy'

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Breaks Down After Claiming She's Been Excluded From The Group

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

You Won't Believe How Easily Players Are Taking Down Pokémon Go’s Newest Legendary Pokemon

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Marissa Jade Reckons Jemma Lucy Would ‘Get Buried Somewhere’ If She Was A Mob Wife

More From Camila Cabello

Music

Camila Cabello Tells 'Wonderland' Being Solo Is "More Fun, For Sure"

Music

Your Live Ranking of Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony's Singles

Music

Camila Cabello Has Another New Song Coming Soon

Camila Cabello

New Music Out This Week (4th August 2017)

Music

New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Kesha, AJ Tracey and More

Music

Camila Cabello Drops New Singles 'OMG' and 'Havana'

Music

Is Camila Cabello About to Release Two New Singles?

Major Lazer

Know No Better (Ft. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Music

Major Lazer's New Music Video Is Out and it Stars Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Performs Three Brand New Songs - Listen Here

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

The Reason That Fifth Harmony Didn’t Change Their Name After Camila Left Is Too Cute for Words

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Cheekily Points Out That Love Island’s Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay Copied Geordie Shore's Rap Banter

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Is 'Being Monitored By Doctors' After Jemma Lucy Bust Up

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Brutally Rips Into Sarah Harding: "You Little F**king Sl*g"

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Flaunts Blonde Hair And Shapely Bum In Incredible Belfie As Fans Spot Something Pretty Awkward

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals 'It's Getting Her Down' Not Being Around The Geordie Shore Gang

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Marissa Jade Reckons Jemma Lucy Would ‘Get Buried Somewhere’ If She Was A Mob Wife

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach