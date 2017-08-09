Camila Cabello Tells 'Wonderland' Being Solo Is "More Fun, For Sure"

Camila Cabello has opened up about life as a solo artist with ‘Wonderland’ and it sounds like she’s having a whole lot of fun.

The ‘Bad Things’ singer left Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016, quickly going on to record material for a solo debut with a host of artists including Diplo, Sia, Charli XCX and Pharrell.

Her solo career has gotten off to a great start with the club-pop anthem ‘Crying In The Club’ - co-written by Sia, by the way - and the latest songs ‘OMG’ and ‘Havana’ saw Cabello challenge herself in the studio with some huge names.

Comparing her solo creative process to her time spent in the group, she says “it’s totally different” and is enjoying herself more this way.

“In the group we would record songs for two weeks, it was a really fast process, like sometimes we’d do five songs in a day, it would just be like ‘alright you sing the verse, you sing that’, and then you just record it and that’s it.”

“I’ve had a chance to really like, write and make the songs, and be involved in every aspect of it from the production to the mixing. Definitely a lot more challenging but more fun, for sure.”

It’s no secret that artists have to compromise their individual visions when working in a group, so we’re sure there’s no bad blood between her and the band, and very glad that she’s getting her chance to bring her own vision to life!

By Ross McNeilage

