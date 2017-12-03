Camila Cabello Writes Heartfelt Billboard Women in Music Instragram Post

That Camila Cabello reign won't let up. Not only did the 'Havana' hitmaker steal the show at this year's MTV EMAs in London and take home the award for best pop but she also won Breakthrough Artist at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Camila took to Instagram over the weekend to thank Billboard in an emotional post following the ceremony.

The 'Crying in the Club' star dedicated the message to her mum: "to the woman of my life... my mama!!!!!"

She then opened up: "I would've been honored to even be a guest among the women at the Billboard Women in Music awards, but receiving the award for breakthrough artist made me really really emotional thinking of all the memories this year...."

What a sweetheart. After all of her success this year, there is no doubt that Camila deserves her award.

The 'OMG' singer then shouted out her close friends and fellow winners: "thank you SO much Billboard. thank u to my forever friend Shawn Mendes and thank u Zane Lowe for being so supportive and being so sweet to me in that video package."

She added: "congrats to my beautiful friends: Selena Gomez, Grace Vanderwall, Kehlani, Mary J Blige and Kelly Clarkson - grateful to be celebrating these and other amazing women the other night, because it's all about love! it's all about love".

Fingers crossed that this could lead to a collaboration between Camila and one of these superstars.

Getty Images

Imagine if Selena and Camila released a duet.

Huge congrats to Camila and all the winners!

Words: Sam Prance

