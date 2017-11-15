Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Goes Platinum in the US

We can't get enough of this song...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 10:45

There's no denying that Camila Cabello was always destined for success but few could have predicted how strongly her solo career would start. 'Havana' is not only a massive hit and Number 1 here in the UK but it's also lit up charts around the world.

And now, after weeks of climbing the Billboard Hot 100, 'Havana' has just been certified Platinum in the US.

YES. THAT MEANS THAT 'HAVANA' HAS SOLD OVER ONE MILLION CHART COPIES IN AMERICA.

The Young Thug featuring single is currently Number 2 on the US Charts and it is already predicted to rise to Number 1 on the Hot 100 next week. If it manages to do so, 'Havana' will become both Camila's and Young Thug's first US Number 1 single.

We've got our fingers crossed for Camila and all of our fellow Camilizers that she earns the huge feat. 

As a solo artist, 'Havana' is Camila's third Platinum single in the US. Her brilliant Shawn Mendes duet, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', is Platinum there and her Machine Gun Kelly collaboration 'Bad Things' has been certified 2x Platinum there.

Based on its success to date, we have no doubt that 'Havana' will become Camila's biggest solo hit.

With its catchy hook and unique sound, there's no denying that it is one of the singles of the year.

We can't wait to hear what Camila releases next.

She is a star and she never fails to impress us.

Words: Sam Prance

