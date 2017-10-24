Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Music Video Is A Red-Hot Blockbuster

We can confirm that it was DEFINITELY worth the wait...

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 13:06

Camila Cabello is coming for an Oscar!

The long-awaited video for the pop star's mega-hit 'Havana' has finally premiered and the movie-within-a-movie is one of the most entertaining pop videos of the year.

The 'OMG' singer showcases her acting skills as she plays several versions of herself and also serves up some major choreography that we need to learn ASAP.

View the lyrics
Yeah (straight up)
Ooh

Wrist look like it been dipped
Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that
Script look like it been flipped
Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)
Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)
Whole squad get in that, get in that
Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two
Hell nah, we can't fit in that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)
Yeah, you know no better
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better ('cause baby I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better

Baby, I know you better
Straight up
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better

Top dropped off on my whip
Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that
Yellow and that purple on mix
Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)
Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)
You know where she sitting at
Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle
Hell nah, we ain't sipping that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime baby, fresh out the stage
Bad lil' mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it
Yeah you know no better (no better)
Yeah you know no better
Yeah you know no better, ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Cause baby I know no better
Baby I know you better (Baby I know)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better

Quavo!
Drop top on the whip (drop top)
Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)
Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)
Too much cash pay the bills
I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)
I can afford the latest
Baby ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)
Cause pull up, we pump up, we raging
We know no better (no)
Stack my bread up (stack)
Don't get fed up (nope)
Ain't gonna let up (yeah)
You told me to shut up (shut up)
But I'ma do better (huh?)
It's not my race (woo!)
Get out my face (get out)
Drop my case (drop it)
Which way? (where?)
Dat way

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Baby I know you better (straight up)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better
Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Henry Allen, Philip Meckseper, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Jacques Webster, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Thomas Wesley Pentz Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Storyline? Check. Dancing? Uh huh. Hilarious moments? Too many. Easy-on-the-eyes love interests? CHECK. Camila in charge? Oh, that's always a check.

The video starts with a hilarious telenovela skit that Nerdy Camila watches at home before sneaking out to the cinema to watch Red-Hot Movie Star Camila get up close and personal on the dance floor with her love interest.

Nerdy cinema-goer Camila isn't satisfied with how the movie ends, prompting Movie Star Camila to tell her to write her own story. What happens next? Well, let's say it's a happy ending.

Getty Images

Camila performed 'Havana' at BBC's Radio 1 Teen Awards at the weekend and will take to the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs on November 12th for what we expect to be a fiery rendition of the bop.

'Havana' is currently sitting at Number 2 on the UK Singles Chart for the third consecutive week but we think that might change this week thanks to this truly epic mini movie.

Video of the year? Maybe so...

Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'CRYING IN THE CLUB' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club

You may think that you'll die without her
But you know that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear that you'll never meet another so pure, but
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club

You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true
No, I said ain't no (ain't no), ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
I said ain't no, ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club
Writer(s): STEPHEN KIPNER, Benjamin Levin, Pamela Sheyne, Sia Furler, Camila Cabello, Nathan Perez, David Frank, Magnus August Hoiberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Sets The Record Straight On Reports She's Pregnant With Fourth Child

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling For Casey Johnson And Brother Chet To Have Their Own TV Show After Their Appearance

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF 1: With Thanks To...

13 Terrifying YA Books To Scare You This Halloween

Camila Cabello in &#039;Havana&#039; music video

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Music Video Is A Red-Hot Blockbuster

Demi Lovato on set of new music video in October 2017

Demi Lovato Films Music Video For Rumoured Luis Fonsi Collaboration

11 Celebs That Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Got Famous

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Pennywise in It

Pennywise Actor Teases What We Can Expect From It: Chapter 2

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Just Had The Cutest Reunion

14 Of the Best Pop Cult Halloween Costumes For 2017

Cardi B and Beyoncé meet outside Made In America festival

Beyoncé Is Reportedly Featured On Cardi B's Album

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Blake Lively Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday With A Little Help From Ryan Gosling

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello in &#039;Havana&#039; music video

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Music Video Is A Red-Hot Blockbuster

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

Camila Cabello &#039;Havana&#039; Music Video Trailer #1

Camila Cabello Teases 'Havana' The Movie On Twitter

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and More Deliver Epic Performances at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

2017 EMA: Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Stormzy & More Announced To Perform!

Camila Cabello wearing red kimono Ulyana Sergeenko, white pants, brown beret, red Stuart Weitzman boots is seen on October 18, 2017 in London

Camila Cabello Is Teaming Up With Daddy Yankee For 'Havana' Remix

Camila Cabello performing on The TODAY Show

Camila Cabello Gets Candid About Solo Life In Tour Documentary

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Little Mix Register New Song With The Writers Behind Hits By Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

There's A Conspiracy Theory That Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony In 2015

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas for Apple Music&#039;s Carpool Karaoke

Camila Cabello Does Carpool Karaoke With Her Teen Crush Joe Jonas

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life