Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Spends A Fifth Week At Number 1

'Havana' is now one of the longest-running female chart-toppers this decade as Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' stays at Number 2...

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 17:03

Camila Cabello just tied Adele's record for the longest-running female Number 1 single of the decade.

The pop starlet's breakthrough solo hit 'Havana' spends its fifth week at the top of the UK Singles Chart this week, becoming one of the longest-running chart-topper by a lead female artist in the 2010s.

This goes past the four-week runs of Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do' and Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe'. Um, wow?!

'Havana' is the lead single from the singer's untitled debut album so its success is absolutely incredible. Congratulations, Camila!

Rita Ora stays at Number 2 with the brilliant 'Anywhere', which was just over 1,000 copies away from the top spot. Next week could be her week, although she has some competition from Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'.

The winter ballad climbs to a new peak of Number 3 this week and received a special remix featuring Beyoncé today that could send it to Number 1 next week.

Marshmello and Khalid's 'Silence' stays strong at Number 4 while Big Shaq's 'Man's Not Hot' enters the Top 5 for the first time at Number 5.

Elsewhere, Clean Bandit's collaboration with Julia Michaels, 'I Miss You', makes its way to the Top 10 at Number 6 and James Arthur's new single 'Naked' climbs to Number 11.

RAYE can celebrate her first UK Top 40 as a lead artist this week as the banging 'Decline', featuring Mr Eazi, zooms to Number 34.

The best of all? Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey jumps to Number 22 with her classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'. Legends only!

Over on the Official Albums Chart, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds achieves his third consecutive number one album with Who Built The Moon?, meaning all of the band's albums have hit the top spot.

“I was convinced from the outset that the people who bought it would love it," he tells OfficialCharts.com. "I’m a bit of a wizard, I often thought I was. I’ll see you at the top of the charts – this is where I f**king live.”

Sam Smith holds on tight at Number 2 with The Thrill Of It All, while Little Mix's Glory Days jumps 43 places to Number 3 following The Platinum Edition re-release last week.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition has three brand new songs - that we still have on repeat, by the way - and a full-length documentary following the girls' year on tour.

Congrats to Noel and Little Mix!

Words: Ross McNeilage

