Camila Cabello's New Single 'Havana' Reaches 50 Million Streams on Spotify

The 'Crying In The Club' singer has a massive hit on her hands...

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:06

Remember when Camila Cabello generously dropped two amazing promotional singles at once?

Well, while we love 'OMG' here at MTV, people from all around the world have fallen for the flirtatious 'Havana' so much that she's now made it her next official single.

The Latin-infused bop has just surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify. MILLION. For a promo single? Truly amazing.

Camila posted the news online earlier today, saying "Thank u all for supporting my music, it means so much." YOU DESERVE IT, QUEEN!

The singer only upgraded the song from promotional cut to second single a few days ago, meaning this success comes without a music video and any kind of promotion.

In addition to hitting the 50 milli mark, 'Havana' has also been in the Top 10 of Spotify's Global chart for the past week, being the ninth most streamed song in the world yesterday.

Getty Images

Camila's debut solo album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. was scheduled to drop September 22 but it seems the date might've changed to a later one.

We've loved every single song Camila has released from the project so far so we cannot WAIT to hear what else she has for us!

By Ross McNeilage

