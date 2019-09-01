Camila Cabello

Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers

There's more to this story than meets the eye

Monday, September 2, 2019 - 09:49

Halsey and Lana Del Rey have been accused of shading Camila Cabello over her new album teaser but it looks like fans might’ve jumped to the wrong conclusion. 

The internet is currently counting down the days until the ‘Senorita’ singer drops new music later this week. But, an accidental tweet from Halsey and a joke from Lana has caused a bit of confusion online.

Camila teased the new material with an edgy video titled ‘What Do I Know About Love?’ which features sound and visuals from a forest, an ancient Roman building, and an ocean.   

Fans assumed that Halsey shaded the teaser online when she sent out a tweet reading: “Ohhhh so it’s just hopeless fountain kingdom but not. Okaaay.”

It wasn’t long before she deleted the message and explained: “Just posted a 2 year old draft by accident. Pls forgive me I’m getting too old for technology.”

As for Lana, she wrote “What the hell” beneath the teaser video, which some fans misconstrued as criticism. PopCrave later pointed out that she and Camila are on good terms and even went for a coffee together a few weeks ago.

In the monologue for the new music, Camila said that she’s “learned a lot” about love in her 20s. 

“I thought I was making art before,” she continues. “Writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.”

It sounds like there’s no drama going on here. Move along, folks.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival
Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Chloe Ferry&#039;s 24th birthday
Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear
Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying
Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question
Club MTV
Club MTV's Freshers Tour Is Back For 2019!
How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
2019 VMAs - Normani
2019 VMAs: Watch The Performances!
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present

More From Camila Cabello

Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - “Senorita” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Look Adorable As They Celebrate His 21st Birthday
Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Offstage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello
Ed Sheeran Ft. Cardi B &amp; Camila Cabell - South Of The Border - Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran
South of the Border (Ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) (Lyric Video)
Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello - Find U Again - Music Video
Mark Ronson
Find U Again (Ft. Camila Cabello)
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello - Señorita - Music Video
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Señorita
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Camila Cabello Is Going To Be Starring In The Brand New Cinderella Adaptation
Bazzi - Beautiful Ft. Camila Cabello - Music Video
Bazzi
Beautiful (Ft. Camila Cabello)
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton

Trending Articles

Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Chloe Ferry&#039;s 24th birthday
Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships