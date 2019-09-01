Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers

Halsey and Lana Del Rey have been accused of shading Camila Cabello over her new album teaser but it looks like fans might’ve jumped to the wrong conclusion.

The internet is currently counting down the days until the ‘Senorita’ singer drops new music later this week. But, an accidental tweet from Halsey and a joke from Lana has caused a bit of confusion online.

Camila teased the new material with an edgy video titled ‘What Do I Know About Love?’ which features sound and visuals from a forest, an ancient Roman building, and an ocean.

Fans assumed that Halsey shaded the teaser online when she sent out a tweet reading: “Ohhhh so it’s just hopeless fountain kingdom but not. Okaaay.”

Halsey tweets and deletes a post that fans accuse as shade toward Camila Cabello’s new #CC2 album visuals:



“ohhhh so it’s just hopeless fountain kingdom but not. okaaay.” pic.twitter.com/IJx9yTo3f2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2019

It wasn’t long before she deleted the message and explained: “Just posted a 2 year old draft by accident. Pls forgive me I’m getting too old for technology.”

As for Lana, she wrote “What the hell” beneath the teaser video, which some fans misconstrued as criticism. PopCrave later pointed out that she and Camila are on good terms and even went for a coffee together a few weeks ago.

In the monologue for the new music, Camila said that she’s “learned a lot” about love in her 20s.

“I thought I was making art before,” she continues. “Writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.”

It sounds like there’s no drama going on here. Move along, folks.