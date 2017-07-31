Camila Cabello

Is Camila Cabello About to Release Two New Singles?

'Havana' and 'OMG' look set to be the 'Crying in the Club' star's next hits...

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 16:19

STOP THE PRESS! CAMILA CABELLO IS ABOUT TO RELEASE TWO NEW SONGS.

Less than three months after the former Fifth Harmony member gave us the first official taste of her solo music, it looks like she's now ready to move on and give us the next taste of forthcoming solo album: The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving..

[Getty]

We couldn't me more excited!

The 'Crying in the Club' hitmaker' teased the news on her Twitter account yesterday.

Camila uploaded a poster onto her account with the words 'Camila' and 'Summer 17' written on it. Most exciting though is the information that's below them. A billboard reads 'Coming Soon' and then it says ''Havana' and 'OMG': A Double Feature'.

Eagle eyed fans of Camila will know that she has already performed songs called 'Havana' and 'OMG' at festivals this summer and on the 24K Magic tour with Bruno Mars. Evidence would suggest that these are BOTH Camila's brand new singles. 

YES! Camila is about to release a double single!

This would not be the first double single by a major label artist this year. Ed Sheeran released 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' as a double single back in January and that didn't work out too badly for him. Both of them are multi-platinum hits.

Ed Sheeran is actually one of the many artists who's been working with Camila on her new album. The 'Galway Girl' star has written a song called 'The Boy' for Camila and he's described it as "Like how Beyonce came out with ‘Crazy in Love?’ It’s just sass and big vocals. Camila has a voice that should really be shown off." OMG - we need to hear this so badly!

[Getty]

In the mean time, we're pretty sure that 'Havana' and 'OMG' will keep us happy.

Judging by the YouTube clips, Camila has two sure fire hits on her hands.

