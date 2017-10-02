Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless

Is Camila Cabello the most adorable pop star on the planet? She might just be!

While she comes across like a diva in charge on stage, the 'OMG' singer reacted just like the rest of us would when she found out that Justin Bieber had posted about her new single 'Havana'.

The 'Sorry' superstar posted a screenshot of Camila's latest hit on his Instagram story and she freaked out in the most all-too-relatable fashion.

A video was posted to her Snapchat story showing her Crying In The Club Kitchen, saying "Justin Bieber was playing 'Havana' on his Instagram story."

Were they real tears? Probably! I mean, wouldn't you be crying?!

🎥| Camila on her Snapchat story (October 1st) #5 pic.twitter.com/HSz3ekMnv0 — Camila Tour Alert (@CamilaTourAlert) October 1, 2017

'Havana' is currently sitting at number four on the UK Singles Chart despite there being no music video or any UK performances yet, which is just insane.

Getty Images

Now that Camila has started promo in America we hope she has some plans to perform the Young Thug-assisted banger over here some time soon, as it looks like it's probably going to top the charts for a while.

A performance on The TODAY Show last week went viral after the pop star asked the crowd "How you feeling tonight?" on the morning show, which she responded to after a hilarious fan pointed it out.

“how you feeling tonight” on a morning show. sis. pic.twitter.com/DpLOaPBHDI — em loves camila🦋|20 (@incrediblekarla) September 30, 2017

Oh, Camila. We just love you!

Words: Ross McNeilage

