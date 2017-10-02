Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless
The 'Crying In The Club' singer freaked out after the pop prince endorsed her single...
Is Camila Cabello the most adorable pop star on the planet? She might just be!
While she comes across like a diva in charge on stage, the 'OMG' singer reacted just like the rest of us would when she found out that Justin Bieber had posted about her new single 'Havana'.
The 'Sorry' superstar posted a screenshot of Camila's latest hit on his Instagram story and she freaked out in the most all-too-relatable fashion.
A video was posted to her Snapchat story showing her Crying In The
Club Kitchen, saying "Justin Bieber was playing 'Havana' on his Instagram story."
Were they real tears? Probably! I mean, wouldn't you be crying?!
🎥| Camila on her Snapchat story (October 1st) #5 pic.twitter.com/HSz3ekMnv0— Camila Tour Alert (@CamilaTourAlert) October 1, 2017
'Havana' is currently sitting at number four on the UK Singles Chart despite there being no music video or any UK performances yet, which is just insane.
Now that Camila has started promo in America we hope she has some plans to perform the Young Thug-assisted banger over here some time soon, as it looks like it's probably going to top the charts for a while.
A performance on The TODAY Show last week went viral after the pop star asked the crowd "How you feeling tonight?" on the morning show, which she responded to after a hilarious fan pointed it out.
Oh, Camila. We just love you!
Words: Ross McNeilage
