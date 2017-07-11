Major Lazer's New Music Video Is Out and it Stars Camila Cabello

YES - IT'S FINALLY HERE!

Major Lazer have released the music video for their all star collaboration with Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Migos.

'Know No Better' features all three artists alongside Major Lazer and its very own cast.

The hit single has already surpassed 68 million global listens on Spotify and with its new video it looks set to surpass that.

The music video was directed by Philip Andelman who said: "For me, Major Lazer is the ne plus ultra of dance music videos".

He the added: "It's always been a dream of mine to work with them and be included in their insane canon".

The 'Know No Better' video shows the story of young boy imagining a superstar life as a Major Lazer backup dancer.

The video was inspired by Andelman's own life: "I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash's solo from 'Sweet Child O'Mine'. I thought it could be fun to do a video that married a kid's daydream of being a Major Lazer backup dancer (i.e. the ultimate goal for any dancer out there) with the reality of quotidian ass-kickings and unbearable siblings." What a brilliant concept.

It's almost as if Andelman's childhood aspirations were our childhood aspirations.

Not only that but as the 'Know No Better' star fantasises about being a dancer, he visits Major Lazer's studio and meets Camilla Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavos. The young boy looks every bit the superstar as he chills with them. We're so jealous of him!

Now if only our dreams to meet Camilla, Travis and Quavos would come true!

