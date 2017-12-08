New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, BTS and More

Singles

Camila Cabello - 'Never Be the Same', 'Real Friends'

'Havana' may still be Number 1 but Camila Cabello is already eyeing up her next hit. Today she released two amazing instant grats from her highly anticipated self-titled debut album. 'Never Be the Same' is a soaring mid-tempo ballad and 'Real Friends' is a Kehlani esque laid-back bop. Both are brilliant and prove that Camila is going nowhere. With 'Never Be the Same' already scheduled to impact radio, we have no doubt that it will be Camila's next big global smash. We can't wait to hear the album.

Charli XCX - 'Out of My Head (feat. Tove Lo & ALMA)'

Charli XCX is one of pop's biggest talents. She has a way with hooks like no other and that couldn't be more apparent than on the lead single of her new mixtape. A sugary sweet ditty about obsession with incredible features by both Tove Lo and ALMA.

BTS - 'Crystal Snow'

BTS have gained a huge international following over the past year thanks to their unmatched performances and music. 'Crystal Snow' is a Japenese single by the K-Pop group and it shows that they are just as adept at balladry as they are at bangers.

Not3s & Mabel - 'My Lover (Remix)'

'My Lover' was already one of our favourite Not3s singles but this remix takes it up a level. 'Finders Keepers' star, Mabel, is the ideal partner for Not3s as the two woo each other over a gorgeous beat. This could be a massive hit going into 2018.

The Neighbourhood - 'Scary Love'

The Neighbourhood have always straddled the line between pop and rock and 'Scary Love' is their most commercial song to date. The chorus glides over a throbbing beat as Jesse Rutherford sings about how the depth of his love frightens him.

Migos & Marshmello - 'Danger'

Migos are arguably the biggest trio in the world right now. They never fail to deliver catchy bars that get stuck in your head. 'Danger' may only be a soundtrack single but hearing Migos team up with Marshmello is magical. Well worth a listen.

Grace Carter - 'Ashes'

Grace Carter shows off her stunning voice on this moving single about not being able to let go of love.

G-Eazy - 'Sober (feat. Charlie Puth)'

Three songs into G-Eazy's new album and it sounds like it will be his best. This is a radio-ready hit.

Eminem - 'Untouchable'

Eminem tackles police brutality and race relations in America in this hard-hitting track.

Rudimental & The Martinez Brothers - 'No Fear (feat. Donna Missal)'

Rudimental take us to the club and Donna Missal shines on this hypnotic dance hit.

Albums

Big Sean & Metro Boomin - Double or Nothing

Big Sean's unique rap skills and Metro Boomin's next-level production make for the perfect match on this experimental LP. With stand-out features from the likes of 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Swae Lee, it's a great record that deserves repeated listens.

K. Michelle - KIMBERLY: The People I Used to Know

K. Michelle is one of R&B's brightest stars and that couldn't be clearer than on this deeply personal album. 'Kim K' is a witty, heart-breaking number about how hard it is to be a black woman and 'Takes Two' is a certified jam. A triumphant release.

Dua Lipa - Live Acoustic EP

What do you do when sell over 1.2 million albums and 8.5 million singles worldwide? If you're Dua Lipa you release a live EP to celebrate. Featuring covers of Elbow and Amy Winehouse, Dua's warm voice is centre stage on this excellent work.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.