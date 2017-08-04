Camila Cabello

New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Kesha, AJ Tracey and More

Listen to this week's best new music from Kelela, Cassie, Bebe Rexha and more...

Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:15

Singles

Camila Cabello - 'Havana (Ft. Young Thug)'

Camila Cabello - Havana (Audio) ft. Young Thug

Earlier this week, Camila Cabello announced the follow-up to her solo debut 'Crying In The Club' would be a dual single - a bold move, we thought. So what's the verdict? Well, both songs are even more brilliant than any of us could have expected. 'Havana' might just be our favourite of the two: a sultry Latin-pop affair about a whirlwind romance that the Cuban star had to leave and longs to get back to. New summer goals: find a holiday romance and dramatically tango to this song.

Camila Cabello - 'OMG (Ft. Quavo)'

Camila Cabello - OMG (Audio) ft. Quavo

Can Charli XCX do any wrong? The 'Boys' singer co-wrote this certified banger with Cabello and the Brit's influence can be heard in her brilliantly cocky vocal delivery. Forget 'Havana', Camila is going from Tokyo to L.A. dripping ice as cold as the drink in her hand. Quavo's AutoTuned appearance is the perfect addition to the song, which is 100% our new go-to anthem when we're feeling ourselves! 'Back up, back up, back up do it slow-mo / When she drop it bounce back like a yo-yo' is a strong contender for lyric of the year.

Kesha - 'Hymn'

Kesha - Hymn (Audio)

Kesha can literally do no wrong. With just one week to go until her long-awaited album Rainbow drops, the 'Praying' singer has released a gorgeous mid-tempo song that was written for and is dedicated to "the outcasts." 'Hymn' encourages everyone to live unapologetically and offers itself as "A hymn for the hymnless". The magic of Kesha's music lies in the inspirational lyrics and her own defiance - if 'We R Who We R' had a more laidback sibling, then we've found her in 'Hymn'.

AJ Tracey - 'Blacked Out'

AJ Tracey - Blacked Out

This bangs. AJ Tracey has became one of the most prominent faces of grime since he dropped the Lil Tracey EP last year, and 'Blacked Out' shows he's just getting started. The epic new song will be on loop in your head thanks to its earworm hook and the genius wordplay in the verses. Look out for his new EP Secure the Bag! when it drops in October.

Kelela - 'LMK'

LMK

She's back! Kelela returns this week with 'LMK', a sexy R&B track that ups the tempo as she flips the power in one-night-stands into her own hands. Usually, in music, hook-up anthems come from male artists who would have you believe that every girl in the club is waiting to leave with them, but Kelela nonchalantly tells the dude interested in her to simply let her know. Who has time for games, right? We're frankly in awe of her voice - so versatile, smooth, and powerful - on this track and the production is incredible. This will definitely cause some hook-ups on the dancefloor!

Cassie - 'Love a Loser (Ft. G-Eazy)'

Love a Loser

It's. About. Time. Cassie's first official single in over five years is an ultra-smooth R&B banger with G-Eazy and proves she's only gotten better with time. The honey tones of her voice still sound as sexy as ever over the glitchy, bass-heavy production.

Bebe Rexha - 'That's It (Ft. Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz)'

That's It (feat. Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz)

That's it, that's it! Bebe drops an unexpectedly huge song for the clubs assisted by two rap legends, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

Kele Okereke - 'Grounds for Resentment (Ft. Olly Alexander)'

Kele Okereke - Grounds for Resentment feat. Olly Alexander (Official Audio)

Bloc Party's lead singer Okereke duets with Years & Years' lovely Olly Alexander for this gorgeous queer love song about two men, sang from two different perspectives.

Neon Trees - 'Feel Good'

Neon Trees - Feel Good (Audio)

Yes! 'Feel Good' is a wonderfully joyous '80s-pop bop that is a must-have for your end-of-summer playlist. Neon Trees invented summer?

Phoebe Ryan - 'Forgetting All About You (Ft. blackbear)'

Forgetting All About You feat. Blackbear

Phoebe Ryan delivers another bop, combining her sugary pop with blackbear's fiery rapping skills.

Rae Sremmurd - 'Perplexing Pegasus'

Rae Sremmurd - Perplexing Pegasus (Audio)

The Sremmrurd brothers are back! Rae Sremmurd's new song 'Perplexing Pegasus' is another insanely catchy, bouncy banger produced by Mike Will Made-It.

King Henry - 'Moment (Ft. Rhye)'

King Henry, Rhye - Moment (Audio)

Rhye's voice captivates over the spacy, glitchy backing of King Henry's stunning production.

Wretch 32 - 'Whistle (Ft. Kojo Funds & Donae'o)'

Wretch 32 - Whistle (Official Audio) ft. Donae'o, Kojo Funds

Kojo Funds and Donae'o join Wretch 32 to make the perfect hip-hop trio on his new single.

Bea Miller - 'brand new eyes'

Bea Miller - brand new eyes (From "Wonder"/Audio Only)

The former X Factor USA star shines on the lead single from the 'Wonder' soundtrack.

Album

Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For - EP

Found What I've Been Looking For - EP

Fresh off of starring as one of Charli XCX's 'Boys', Tom Grennan wows us with his soul-stirring debut EP.

Fekky - El Clasico

El Clasico

South London's Fekky makes an impression with his brilliant debut, featuring Section Boyz, Skepta and Giggs.

New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Kesha, AJ Tracey and More

Camila Cabello Drops New Singles 'OMG' and 'Havana'

Is Camila Cabello About to Release Two New Singles?

Major Lazer

Know No Better (Ft. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Major Lazer's New Music Video Is Out and it Stars Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Performs Three Brand New Songs - Listen Here

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

The Reason That Fifth Harmony Didn’t Change Their Name After Camila Left Is Too Cute for Words

Camila Cabello Advises Fans Not to Be Afraid of Their Emotions

Camila Cabello

Crying In The Club

Camila Cabello

New Music Out This Week (19th May 2017)

Camila Cabello Teases New Song ‘I Have Questions’ In Her ‘Crying In The Club’ Video

