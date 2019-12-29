Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been caught on camera packing on the PDA during a dinner date in Toronto.

In footage published by TMZ, the couple can be seen getting affectionate with each other in Chubby's Jamaican kitchen on Friday night. The site even joked that they were “dining on a tongue sandwich” throughout the entire evening.

An insider claimed that the duo stayed at the establishment for two hours, were drinking red wine, and ordered two salads before heading back home together.

This comes after Camila opened up about their relationship to Elle. She acknowledged that people will always have something to say about their romance, but pointed out that they don’t spend any time worrying about what the outside world thinks of them.

“People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” she explained.

“I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

The pair have been dating since Summer 2019 with the couple previously revealing that they’d always had a special connection with each other throughout their four-year friendship. We love a slow burn.