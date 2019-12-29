Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again

They've been smooching in a restaurant in Canada

Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 10:58

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been caught on camera packing on the PDA during a dinner date in Toronto.

In footage published by TMZ, the couple can be seen getting affectionate with each other in Chubby's Jamaican kitchen on Friday night. The site even joked that they were “dining on a tongue sandwich” throughout the entire evening.

Getty Images

An insider claimed that the duo stayed at the establishment for two hours, were drinking red wine, and ordered two salads before heading back home together.

This comes after Camila opened up about their relationship to Elle. She acknowledged that people will always have something to say about their romance, but pointed out that they don’t spend any time worrying about what the outside world thinks of them.

Getty Images

“People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” she explained.

“I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

Getty

The pair have been dating since Summer 2019 with the couple previously revealing that they’d always had a special connection with each other throughout their four-year friendship. We love a slow burn.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
5 Reasons Why Mykonos Should Be Your Next Relaxing Weekend Getaway
Coolest Things To Do In Santa Monica
The Coolest Places To Stay In New York City
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again
Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged By Fans For Wearing A Real Fox Fur Coat
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Did Travis Scott Just Explain His Break-Up With Kylie Jenner?
The Most Authentic Things To Do in Jamaica’s Montego Bay
Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco
Miley Cyrus Shares A Powerful Message For Anyone Feeling Lonely This Christmas
Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Trolls Short Marriage With Liam Hemsworth On Instagram
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface On This Magazine Cover
Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged
Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
Get To Know Jetta
Get To Know: Jetta
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Demi Lovato Shows Off A Powerful New Tattoo 17 Months After Her Overdose

More From Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again
Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Camila Cabello - Living Proof - Music Video
Camila Cabello
Living Proof
Camila Cabello Reveals She’s Fancied Shawn Mendes Since Their 2015 Collaboration
Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
2019 VMAs - Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello
Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video
Ed Sheeran Ft. Cardi B &amp; Camila Cabello - South Of The Border - Music Video
Ed Sheeran
South Of The Border (Ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) [Explicit]
Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Camila Cabello - Shameless - Music Video
Camila Cabello
Shameless
Shawn Mendes Hits Out At Claims His Romance With Camila Cabello Is For Publicity

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged By Fans For Wearing A Real Fox Fur Coat
Travel
5 Reasons Why Mykonos Should Be Your Next Relaxing Weekend Getaway
Travel
Coolest Things To Do In Santa Monica
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Did Travis Scott Just Explain His Break-Up With Kylie Jenner?
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Travel
The Coolest Places To Stay In New York City