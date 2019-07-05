Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands

Their ship is sailing!

Friday, July 5, 2019 - 09:43

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have fuelled speculation that they’re dating after the pair were spotted holding hands after heading on a night out together.

The duo recently collaborated on new song ‘Senorita’ with some fans pointing out that they had a ~lot~ of chemistry in the sexy music video. The snaps of them holding hands were published by ET Canada after the pair reportedly returned to Shawn’s place after an evening in West Hollywood.

Getty

Internet sleuths have also found footage of them snuggling up by a pool while celebrating Independence Day. The video was published on one of their mutual friend’s Instagram Stories and has only added to rumours that they might be in a secret relationship.

This wouldn’t be the first time people have speculated that Shamila are dating after the pair were forced shut down similar reports back in 2018. At the time, they’d been spotted on what looked like a super cute pizza date before attending Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammys gala.

Camila has recently split from long-term boyfriend Matthew Hussey amid reports their relationship simply fizzled out: “Camila’s relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago,” a source told The Sun.

The insider continued: “It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way.”

Getty

While there’s definitely a chance Shawn + Camila are just good friends, there’s no denying they’d be a seriously adorable couple. 

 

