Camila Cabello

We Are All Camila Cabello Posing For The Paparazzi During Airport Security

Strike a pose.

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 10:58

Most celebrities pull on an enormous pair of bug-eyed sunglasses, move from red-carpet to A-List gala in blacked-out cars, and spend every waking hour cursing the very existence of paparazzi. 

But Camila Cabello has decided to find the bright side in being followed around by random strangers all day - and even managed to turn the weird experience into an impromptu photoshoot.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebs who proved that imitation is the greatest form of flattery... 

The tale begins when the 21-year-old made her way through the security check in line at LAX airport and spotted that a photographer was getting a few secret snaps of her as she put her bags through the scanner.

Deciding that she might aswell get a hilarious gram out of the situation, Camila struck a series of incredible poses that wouldn't look out of place on a cover of Vogue. 

Evidence below.

The pictures have since been doing their rounds on the internet and the Havana singer has come forward to explain her oh so natural reaction to the flashing cameras.  

"Lmao it's kinda like when life throws u lemons, make lemonade... if they're taking pictures, might as well do a photoshoot," she argued on Twitter.

Fans were loving the images, with one person responding: "This is my favourite tweet for the rest of my life," as another user pointed out: "Here is the #1 reason why I stan you." 

You do you, Camila. 

