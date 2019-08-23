Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship

The Riverdale actors reportedly separated months ago

Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 09:44

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have reportedly called time on their relationship after over a year of dating. 

According to E! News, the Riverdale stars went their separate ways several months ago amid reports that the pressure of their respective careers had a negative impact on their romance.

Getty

"Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now," the source said. "They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."
 
The pair first got together in Summer 2018, with Camila marking their one-year anniversary in August with a cute post of them sharing a kiss alongside the caption: "365 days. i love you," she wrote.

365 days. i love you.
View this post on Instagram

365 days. i love you.

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

The insider added that there’s no salacious reason behind the split and that both Charles and Camila are committed to making sure that there are no awkward moments on set.

"They both have movie projects separately, and it's been a lot on both their plates," the source said. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

Getty

“They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal."

It sounds like the split has been totally amicable, which means there’s always a chance that these two will reunite in the future.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Get To Know The Swoons
Get To Know: The Swoons
Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama
Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Were Pictured Spending Thanksgiving Together
Ariana Grande Spent Thanksgiving With Her Dad For The First Time In 18 Years
Caitlyn Jenner talks Kylie in I&#039;m A Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Apparently Spends $400k On Security A Month
Bella And Gigi Hadid’s Dad Has Filed For Bankruptcy In A California Court
James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama
Patagonia - The W Trek
Is Patagonia’s The W Trek The World’s Greatest Hiking Holiday?
Travis Scott Reportedly Didn’t Enjoy Constantly Travelling Home To See Kylie Jenner
Get To Know Ama Lou
Get To Know: Ama Lou
The Reason YouTube Fans Think Jeffree Star Is Now Feuding With Kesha

More From Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton
The Trailer For Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes’s Netflix Rom-Com Is Finally Here
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Blends Her Make-Up Using An Actual Pancake
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Celebrities
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames | MTV Celeb
Charles Melton and Camila Mendes
The Reason Charles Melton Calls Camila Mendes 'Baby Dragon' Is Relatable AF
Charles Melton and Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes Hits Back At Troll Who Slammed Her Relationship With Charles Melton
Cami Mendes
Camila Mendes Creates The Groundbreaking Art Of ‘Pimple Posing’
Everything You Need To Know About Camila Mendes
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Opens Up About Pulling An All Nighter With Noah Centineo

Trending Articles

Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama
Get To Know The Swoons
Get To Know: The Swoons
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby