Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have reportedly called time on their relationship after over a year of dating.

According to E! News, the Riverdale stars went their separate ways several months ago amid reports that the pressure of their respective careers had a negative impact on their romance.

"Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now," the source said. "They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."



The pair first got together in Summer 2018, with Camila marking their one-year anniversary in August with a cute post of them sharing a kiss alongside the caption: "365 days. i love you," she wrote.

The insider added that there’s no salacious reason behind the split and that both Charles and Camila are committed to making sure that there are no awkward moments on set.

"They both have movie projects separately, and it's been a lot on both their plates," the source said. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

“They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal."

It sounds like the split has been totally amicable, which means there’s always a chance that these two will reunite in the future.