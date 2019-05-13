Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton

Camila Mendes has just proved that romance still exists in 2019 after penning the most adorable love letter about how proud she is of boyfriend Charles Melton’s recent achievements.

The Riverdale actor took to social-media with a gushing post after supporting the 28-year-old at the premiere of his upcoming movie The Sun Is Also A Star, in which he plays leading man Daniel Bae.

Getty

“I remember the day @melton told me about this project. We were still just friends then. He hadn’t even been cast yet. They hadn’t even started casting. All he told me was "I’m going to play this role, I am Daniel Bae,” she recalled.

“Aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone I know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason I fell in love with him. Watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is.

“I’m probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. He taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t.

She added: “It was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. I’m so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours.”

Instagram

Brb, just setting up a fan account for their entire relationship.