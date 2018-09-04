Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?

It looks like Riverdale has spawned a brand new celebrity couple in the form of Camila Mendes and Charles Melton after the pair were reportedly smooching up a storm at a Vancouver cinema.

E! News claim that the rumoured couple went to the movies with Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart a few days ago, where an eyewitness said the duo shared a sneaky kiss when the lights went down.

Instagram

"Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder,” the fan claimed. “As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!"

While we don’t have actual footage of this rumoured kiss, fans immediately got to work on piecing together how often the pair have been hanging out in the past few weeks. In one ~very~ interesting image the duo can even be seen sharing a towel together on a yacht.

More evidence comes in the form of both Camila and Charles sharing a late-night video of the exact same fire on their individual Instagram pages. And you know what the means, right? Romance.

Even so, some people pointed out that the 24-year-old had previously sworn off dating guys in the industry: “Actors are really emotionally complicated,” she told NYLON. “You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they're just not.

Getty

At the time, she explained: “I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment."

Could Charles have been the guy to change her mind?