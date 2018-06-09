Camila Mendes

Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend

And he's a totally regular human that she met in high school.

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 10:05

Anyone who has been keeping up with Riverdale's Camila Mendes particularly closely might have had an inkling that there's an extra special someone in her life rn.

Firstly, she confirmed to Nylon mag that she's with someone "completely out of the industry." THEN her Insta snap from June showing her being kissed on the cheeks by two mystery lads was another small hint.

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

But the real evidence showed up on her high school friend, Victor Houston's (tagged right), feed since he's been dropping plenty of pics of them with captions like "baby."

This obviously left us all wondering whether Victor is Cami's mystery man, but luckily we need not wonder anymore as the Riverdale hun has totally confirmed it.

A post shared by Victor Houston (@victorhouston) on

While she was attending Beautycon in Los Angeles, E! quizzed Camila about the romance, and it looks like she isn't trying to hide anything.

"I mean, connect the dots," she answered vaguely.

Not satisfied with simply putting two and two together, the news outlet asked Cami to confirm her relationship: "I can confirm. Sure, I don't care," she said.

Instagram

You hear that? Camila's in lurve and she doesn't care who knows it.

That was all the tea she was willing to spill for one day, but E! reported that Victor attended a high school near hers in Florida, and they recently reconnected in New York.

Apparently, they started dating a little over two months ago, but this is all according to a sneaky 'source' so it's worth taking with a pinch of salt.

Instagram

Still, you heard it straight from the horse's mouth - Camila and Victor are officially a go!

