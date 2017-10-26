Captain Marvel

The Captain Marvel Movie Has Found Its Villain

Captain Marvel looks like it’s found its villain

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 15:38

Loki aside, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always had a bit of a problem with its villains. While Tom Hiddleston’s schemer is a bona fide fan fave, the likes of Ultron, Ronan, Malekith and Killian have all been a bit… meh.

Hopefully Captain Marvel won’t have that problem however, with reports claiming that Ben Mendelsohn is all set to sign on as the film’s big bad. And having played villains (or at very least, the anti-hero) in the likes of Rogue One, The Dark Knight Rises and Netflix show Bloodline, he shouldn’t have much problem making an impact.

Should Mendelsohn take the gig, he’ll be playing the leader of the Skrulls, an alien race with designs on good old planet Earth. Standing in his path will be Brie Larson’s titular heroine, the first female superhero to head up her own Marvel movie.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who worked with Mendelsohn on buddy movie Mississippi Grind, Captain Marvel will open in the UK on 8 March 2019.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

