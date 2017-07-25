Cara Delevingne On Her Dislike Of The Modelling World: I Do Not Give A S**t What I Look Like

Cara Delevingne might have made her name by killing it on the catwalk and lending her incredible looks to countless campaigns from Burberry to Topshop, but she has come to realise that there is actually more to life than being really, really ridiculously good looking.

The star has either been watching a lot of Zoolander or she's just had a bit of an epiphany, since she claims she's "not a model" and doesn't give a shizz about what she looks like.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the model-turned-actress said: "I didn't like myself as a model. I didn't like what I stood for. I didn't like what it was turning me into. Not that I was focused about how I looked all the time, but it is kind of about that."

"That is not me at all – you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I’m not a model. I do not give a s**t about what I look like." Intereeesting.

Cara has been kinda absent from the modelling world lately in favour of utilising her acting chops. In fact, she's currently in the midst of promoting her latest venture into the movie world, Science-fiction film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which she stars in alongside Rihanna.

Seriously, what is it about everyone jumping ship to theatrics?!

To be fair the actress isn't actually saying she's locked her best poses away in a cupboard never to be seen again, she just wants a tad more creative control over the whole process.

"I’m not out of it. I will definitely still do it. But Now when I model, I get to style my own shoots and decide who I work with. It’s become a creative outlet, instead of me being used as a pawn." said the star.

Fair enough Cara! We're just glad she's not packing in the posing altogether because she is kind of inhumanely good at it.

Tbh we're not fussed whether it's through magazine's, Instagram or cinema, as long as we still get to see those iconic eyebrows through some medium we know that life will go on.

