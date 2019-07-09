Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson apparently haven’t tied the knot in Las Vegas despite reports that the couple secretly got married earlier this year.

E! News have contradicted a report published in The Sun On Sunday that claimed the pair spent £245 on a secret ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel. The original report featured alleged quotes from the venue owner about what happened during the event.

Getty

It now looks like those remarks weren’t totally accurate, with E! News pointing out that no marriage license for the couple has been found in Las Vegas public records and that the pair ~did~ have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago.

This isn’t the first time people have speculated about their romance. Back in July, it was widely rumoured that the pair were engaged after they were spotted wearing matching gold bands on holiday in St Tropez.

Getty

At the time, Ashley’s mum Shannon Benson posted a meme on Instagram that seemed to address the reports: “How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information.”

As for why they went public with their relationship after spending a long time keeping it under wraps, Cara recently explained: “I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

Married or not, they’re still our favourite celeb couple of 2019.