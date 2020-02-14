Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly ended their relationship after less than two years together.

According to People Magazine, the couple split back in April and have been quarantining separately ever since. The publication claims that Cara has been spending a lot of time with her friends, including sisters Margaret and Rainey Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," an insider said. "Their relationship just ran its course."

The couple had been dating since 2018, with fans first being made aware of their romance when images of them kissing at Heathrow Airport were published online.

They had make a real effort to keep their relationship private at the beginning of their romance, but soon became more comfortable with sharing cute uploads and Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

Last June, Cara gave a shout-out to Ashley while making a speech for the nonprofit organization, The Trevor Project: “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are," she began.

“She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

Neither Ashley or Cara have commented on the break-up rumours but we hope they’re doing okay during this difficult time.