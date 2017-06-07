Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Calls Fan With Cancer Her Hero After Copying Met Gala Look

Cara Delevingne is in awe of a young cancer patient who was inspired by her style

Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 13:54

Cara Delevingne has called a young cancer patient her hero on Instagram and we can totally see why.

Eight year old Brooklyn - who is battling cancer for a second time - recently had a makeover inspired by the actress/model’s Met Gala look. 

The picture of Brooklyn posted on the Insta account dedicated to her is captioned, “If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds.” 

Brooklyn's first professional makeover!! Inspired by @caradelevingne If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds😍#glitter #diamond #cancersucks #cancer #childhoodcancerawareness #cancerawareness #brave #inspiration #beauty #makeup #love #caradelevingne #icon #idol #beautiful #wow

Cara soon responded to the tribute, sharing pictures of Brooklyn with her 40 million followers using the hashtag #whoneedshair, as well as calling Brooklyn “my hero.”

Cara first revealed her bald head last month, having shaved off her hair to play the cancer-stricken girlfriend of Jaden Smith in upcoming new movie Life In A Year.

Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair @brooklynisourhero

Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair @brooklynisourhero

Instead of hiding her bare head under a wig for the Met Gala the actresses decided to paint on a cute sliver pixie crop hair style and cover it in sparkles. 

