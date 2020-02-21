Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram

"If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me?"

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 10:02

Cara Delevingne has called out Justin Bieber for blocking her online after he claimed there’s no bad blood between them on an episode of The Late Late Show.

For anyone who missed it, Justin was given the task of ranking wife Hailey’s friends from his most to least favourite.

Deciding to answer the question honestly rather than eat a bull’s penis, he replied: “I know Kendall the best – I've spent the most time with Kendall, you know, she's a good friend of ours. 

Getty

“Um, I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara, so. I have nothing against those people, I just have a better relationship with [Kendall]," he told James. "It's not like I'm like 'oh screw Cara, screw her,' you know what I mean?"

The model clearly wasn’t thrilled by his ranking, taking to Instagram to prove that they’ve spent a lot of time together over the years. She shared a selfie they took in 2017 and a snapshot of them at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2012.

Getty

“Now vs. Then If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis," she wrote. Her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, commented on the post with the "😭🤣" emojis.

Justin hasn’t responded to Cara’s public drag, but this isn’t the first time the pair have clashed. 

During the drama surrounding Taylor Swift’s masters, Cara accused Justin of failing to understand women and said that his support of manager Scooter Braun was misguided.

It doesn’t look like these two are any closer to finding common ground.

