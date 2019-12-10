Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne has reportedly deleted a tweet from her profile that claimed she’d broken up with girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The pair have been dating for around a year and a half and have done a pretty great job at keeping their relationship private. That’s why fans were so surprised when a message reading: “Me and Ashley broke up” was seemingly uploaded onto the model’s Twitter account.

Twitter

According to Entertainment Tonight, the message itself was only up for twenty minutes before Cara or her team removed it. There have also been claims that other messages were sent from her account in that time, sparking rumours that she may have been hacked.

Cara was this year’s recipient of the Trevor Project Hero Award and used her time onstage to praise Ashley for her constant love and support: “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she said.

Getty

"She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

The duo were first rumoured to be dating back in August 2018 when they were photographed sharing a kiss. Since then, their relationship has seemingly gone from strength to strength.

Getty

It sounds to us like Cara’s account was compromised when that tweet was sent out, meaning that she and Ashley are very likely to still be together. Phew.