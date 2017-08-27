Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Hits Out At Her Bad Boy Ex-Boyfriends

But the star hasn't given up her search for 'the one'

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 12:30

Cara Delevingne has hinted she did not have a good time dating her past boyfriends.

The 25-year-old model and actress has dated musicians and actors but says she picked badly when it came to boys in the past.

She reveals she is attracted to ‘cocky’ lads, but admits that it has only ever led to disaster.

“I think I’ve probably fallen for cocky guys. Usually they haven’t been as nice,” she told the Sunday Mirror.

“Usually a man with cockiness and that kind of thing… it’s a double-edged sword in a way,” she added.

Cara has been romantically linked to the actor Jack O’Connell and musicians Jake Bugg and Harry Styles – while her most recent romance was with the singer St Vincent.

But Cara isn’t giving up on love – or the prospect of marriage.

“I do believe in a one and only love. One and only is when you find love and you find that person who sees you for who you are, and you see them and you lift each other up and yeah, you want to spend the rest of your life with them,” she said.

“Marriage to me, it’s about commitment – that relationship, the trust. It’s something, as a young girl, you always think… ‘One day I’m going to get married.’ But who knows?” she added.

