Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Reveals She ‘Hated’ Herself For Battling Depression

The actress gets candid about her mental-health.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 14:51

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her struggle with mental-health after revealing that she harboured feelings of guilt over the fact her life appeared to be so priviledged to the outside world.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The actress revealed in an interview with Net-A-Porter's magazine Porter that she secretly battled depression throughout her teenage years. 

“I always felt pretty weird and different as a kid,” Cara said, “and that feeling was something I didn’t understand, or know how to express… It wasn’t like I was an alien, but I definitely knew there was something weird going on.

Getty

She continued: "So many of my friends would say, ‘How can you feel like that?’ and, ‘But you’re so lucky,’ and I’d be like, I know, trust me, I know.

"I know I’m the luckiest girl in the world, I understand all of these things, and I wish I could appreciate it. There is just something dark within me I cannot seem to shake.”

This contrast between how her life looked to the public and the way Cara actually felt caused her to internalise a lot of guilt over the situation.

Copyright [Getty]

“I hated myself for being depressed,” she added. “I hated feeling depressed, I hated feeling. I was very good at disassociating from emotion completely. And all the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it.

"I didn’t understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Getty

Finishing up with a pearl of advice for fans going through something similiar, she said: "Being a teenager can feel like you’re on a rollercoaster to hell, that’s what it honestly felt like to me – but you can get through it.

Cara added the final point: “Time moves on, feelings pass, it does get better.”

 

 


 

