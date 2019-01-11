Cara Delevingne Reveals She Lost 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R Kelly

Cara Delevingne has opened up about losing 50,000 followers following her statement against R Kelly and has penned a thoughtful response explaining why she’s totally fine with coming across as “confrontational.”

The broadcast of a new documentary about the singer details allegations of sexual and physical abuse against women and underage girls that is said to cover a timescale of several decades.

Getty

While R Kelly and his lawyers have denied the allegations, Cara took to Instagram after watching the documentary to say she was “shocked and outraged” by the content of the programme: “Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one.”

A day after her statement, the 26-year-old took to social-media again to point out that she’d lost thousands of supporters overnight: “Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers.

“The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards. In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, it’s communication.

“Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore!

She added: “Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly”