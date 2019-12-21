Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco

Cara Delevingne pulled out all the stops for Ashley Benson’s birthday by organising a surprise trip to Morocco in honour of the special occasion.

The Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram to share some images from their mini-break alongside the caption: “I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit.

Instagram/AshleyBenson

“I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.”

Fans were loving the shots, which included an image of the couple having breakfast on a hot air balloon: “Couldn’t be more perfect... glad you found eachother and live your life to max together. 😍😍😍,” one person responded.

This comes after Cara penned a beautiful post for her girlfriend on social-media: “Happy birthday Ashley Benson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters.

Instagram/AshleyBenson

“It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”

This has officially raised the standard for everyone else out there in a relationship.