Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco

No big deal

Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 10:42

Cara Delevingne pulled out all the stops for Ashley Benson’s birthday by organising a surprise trip to Morocco in honour of the special occasion. 

The Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram to share some images from their mini-break alongside the caption: “I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit.

Instagram/AshleyBenson

“I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.”

Fans were loving the shots, which included an image of the couple having breakfast on a hot air balloon: “Couldn’t be more perfect... glad you found eachother and live your life to max together. 😍😍😍,” one person responded.

I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.

This comes after Cara penned a beautiful post for her girlfriend on social-media: “Happy birthday Ashley Benson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters.

Instagram/AshleyBenson

“It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”

This has officially raised the standard for everyone else out there in a relationship. 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco
Miley Cyrus Shares A Powerful Message For Anyone Feeling Lonely This Christmas
Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Trolls Short Marriage With Liam Hemsworth On Instagram
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface On This Magazine Cover
Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged
Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
Get To Know Jetta
Get To Know: Jetta
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Demi Lovato Shows Off A Powerful New Tattoo 17 Months After Her Overdose
Holidays At Universal Orlando Are Something Else...
Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split
Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?
Geordie Shore 20: With Thanks To...
Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real

More From Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All
Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding
Did Ashley Benson Just Unveil A Tattoo In Honour Of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne?
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin And More Celebs Who Pulled Off Huge Romantic Gestures
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson
Cara Delevingne Says Ashley Benson Is 'Magic' In Sweet Instagram Comment
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Ashley Benson Sits Front Row As Cara Delevingne Makes Her Modelling Return At Paris Fashion Week
Ashley Benson Claims Her Instagram Was Hacked After ‘Confirming’ Cara Delevingne Romance

Trending Articles

Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus Shares A Powerful Message For Anyone Feeling Lonely This Christmas
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Trolls Short Marriage With Liam Hemsworth On Instagram
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’