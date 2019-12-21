Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco
No big deal
Cara Delevingne pulled out all the stops for Ashley Benson’s birthday by organising a surprise trip to Morocco in honour of the special occasion.
The Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram to share some images from their mini-break alongside the caption: “I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit.
“I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.”
Fans were loving the shots, which included an image of the couple having breakfast on a hot air balloon: “Couldn’t be more perfect... glad you found eachother and live your life to max together. 😍😍😍,” one person responded.
This comes after Cara penned a beautiful post for her girlfriend on social-media: “Happy birthday Ashley Benson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters.
“It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”
This has officially raised the standard for everyone else out there in a relationship.