Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?

Fans think Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne might be engaged after the couple were spotted wearing matching gold bands on their ring fingers.

The duo celebrated their one-year relationship anniversary last month and have now been pictured living their best lives on a luxurious holiday in Saint Tropez. Eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the pair might even be making an exciting announcement in the new few days.

Getty

“Cara delevingne and ashley benson are really ENGAGED….. their POWER,” one fan assumed, as another person tweeted: “OMG ASHLEY BENSON AND CARA DELEVINGNE ENGAGED IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM.”

ashley benson and cara delevingne got engaged, we won again gays — L (@heartcamiIa) July 9, 2019

This comes after the pair went public with their relationship when Cara posted a video of them kissing on Instagram last month.

At the time, she told E! News: “Because it's Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Just a few weeks previously, the actor had been presented with the Hero Award for her partnership with The Trevor Project: “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said during the speech.

“She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

Getty

Neither Cara or Ashely have commented on the engagement reports just yet, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.