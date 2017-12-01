10 Reasons Why Spotify’s Who We Be Live Show Was EPIC

Last night MTV UK were invited along to Spotify's sold-out Who We Be showcase at London's Alexandra Palace and it was an incredible talent-filled night with Cardi B, Stefflon Don, J Hus and many more taking to the stage. There were many highlights so we've listed our 10 favourite moments down below...

1. STEFFLON DON – Fresh from her Best Female win at the Mobo’s Stefflon Don brought all the sass to her performance and opened up the show in serious style.

2. BUGZY MALONE & TOM GRENNAN – Bugzy proved why he’s earned himself the title of King of the North with an energetic set, made that extra special with a surprise visit from MTV Brand New 2017 contender Tom Grennan for their track Memory Lane.

3. SURPRISE GUEST… BIG SHAQ – It’s no longer possible to wear a jacket indoors and not quote Man’s Not Hot. Michael Dapaah’s tune is everywhere and the crowd went absolutely wild at his surprise appearance mid show. All together now ‘the ting goes skrrrahh…’

4. CARDI B’s OUTFIT – Queen Cardi B stepped out on stage looking fire in a long blonde wig, tie dye white and blue strapless dress and over the knee leather boots… it was everything we’d want from her, and more!

5. BODAK YELLOW LIVE – we’ve all spent the last few months learning every single word, right? So seeing the lady herself perform the anthem of many women around the world was a super special treat.

6. J HUS – the whole crowd were WILD for J Hus all the way through his set, knowing every word to all the tracks from his 2015 release Lean and Bop to his recent single Spirit. J Hus certainly looked like he was enjoying himself… and so were we!

7. MOBO’s BEST SONG DID YOU SEE - J Hus closed his set with an impassioned performance of one of the biggest tracks of 2017 and MOBO’s Best Song, Did You See… and it went OFF!

8. THE LANDLORD – is there anything better than watching the landlord himself at work on the stage. Giggs styled out his performance in a large gold medallion and treated us to some favourites including Lock Doh, 3 Wheel-ups, Whipping Excursion and Wamp 2 Dem single Linguo.

9. DIZZEE RASCAL – the energy of Dizzee live is incomparable and he took us on a real musical journey kicking things off with Space from his 2017 Raskit album and then incorporating Bonkers as well as some Boy in Da Corner faves. Dizzee can do it all!

10. THE WHOLE EVENT – it was amazing to witness some of the biggest acts of 2017 all in one place. The line-up fitted together seamlessly with newcomer Michael Dapaah totally owning his place up there alongside legends Giggs and Dizzee.

Words: Roberta Hickey (@roberta15)

