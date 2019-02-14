Cardi B And Bruno Mars Have A New Song Together Coming Out Tomorrow
Two GRAMMY award-winning artists? Legendary.
Back with another collab, Cardi B and Bruno Mars are hitting us with a brand new song together and it’s coming TOMORROW.
The GRAMMY award winner for ‘Best Rap Album’ of 2019, and first woman to ever achieve such an accolade, is back with another song with fellow GRAMMY award winner Bruno Mars, and we just know it’s going to blow our minds.
Check out Cardi B’s announcement of her song with Bruno Mars coming this Friday:
The news comes after Cardi’s two-day hiatus from Instagram after controversy and backlash surrounding her GRAMMY win, and she’s back and ready to hit us with more badass bops. Resurrecting her Instagram to announce the song, she wrote: Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . #twogrammywinningartist”.
Previously working with Mars on their remix of his track ‘Finesse’ back in January of 2018, their history together of killing it in the charts includes six weeks in the UK Top 10, the top three spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and going two-times platinum - predicting huge success for their upcoming song.
Although we have yet find out anything about the song (as we don’t even have a title for it yet!), you can bet we’re already so excited to be singing it non-stop.