Cardi B

Cardi B And Bruno Mars Have A New Song Together Coming Out Tomorrow

Two GRAMMY award-winning artists? Legendary.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 16:52

Back with another collab, Cardi B and Bruno Mars are hitting us with a brand new song together and it’s coming TOMORROW.

The GRAMMY award winner for ‘Best Rap Album’ of 2019, and first woman to ever achieve such an accolade, is back with another song with fellow GRAMMY award winner Bruno Mars, and we just know it’s going to blow our minds.

Cardi B / Instagram

Check out Cardi B’s announcement of her song with Bruno Mars coming this Friday:

Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist 🏆🏆

The news comes after Cardi’s two-day hiatus from Instagram after controversy and backlash surrounding her GRAMMY win, and she’s back and ready to hit us with more badass bops. Resurrecting her Instagram to announce the song, she wrote: Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . #twogrammywinningartist”.

Previously working with Mars on their remix of his track ‘Finesse’ back in January of 2018, their history together of killing it in the charts includes six weeks in the UK Top 10, the top three spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and going two-times platinum - predicting huge success for their upcoming song.​

View the lyrics
Drop top Porsche (Porsche), Rollie on my wrist (wrist)
Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)
Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)
It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)
My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy
Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy
Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow

Ooh, don't we look good together?
There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)
Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)
So tonight, I'm gonna show you off

When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right

We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it

Now slow it down for me, baby
'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight

When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right

We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it

Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)
If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)
Girl, we got it goin' on
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl, we got it
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Writer(s): BROWN CHRISTOPHER STEVEN, ALMANZAR BELCALIS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Although we have yet find out anything about the song (as we don’t even have a title for it yet!), you can bet we’re already so excited to be singing it non-stop.

