Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'

If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her

If I hit it two times, then I like her

If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her

It ain't safe for the black or the white girls

It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe

Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up

Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?

Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub



Fuck with me and get some money, yeah ayy

Fuck with me and get some money (ayy)



Fuck with me and get some money (ayy)

Fuck with G and get some money



No limit I'm a fucking soldier, ayy

Always lit, yeah I'm never sober

It's been three days in a row, your bitch coming over

Told that bitch to kick rock, she act like it's a boulder, ayy

'Rari, shopping

Let me, cop it

Always, poppin'

Hella, poppin'

She's a bopper

Homie, hoppin'

Ain't no, stopping

Album, dropping

Got the city on fire

Bitch lying on me like she tired

I might have to fuck around and call Kamaiyah

Hoe stirring up the pot, Jambalaya

Young Gerald



If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her

If I hit it two times, then I like her

If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her

It ain't safe for the black or the white girls

It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe

Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up

Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?

Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub



Fuck him then I get some money

Fuck him then I get some money

Fuck him then I get some money

Fuck him then I get some money



I need tongue

I need face

Give me brain, concentrate

I go foam, product case

Kill a weave, rock a lace

Fuck the Moe

Buy the ACE

Fuck the Ghost

Drive a Wraith



Get some money, flood the Rollie

Fuck the Rollie, patty face

My career takin' off

These hoes jogging in place

Swear these hoes run they mouth

How these hoes out of shape?

Can you stop with all the subs?

Bitch I ain't Jared

If you really want some smoke

You can pull up, you can get it

Grab a hand full of braids, make a nigga eat me out

Put a white boy on Sazón

I might turn G-Eazy out

Keep it G from the club ‘til the end, from the spot

You know me, Cardi B

Pussy poppin' on the charts



Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money

Yeah, ayy, fuck with me and get some money

Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money (Montana G Eazy)

Ayy, yeah, fuck with G and get some money



Lighters up, steam out the roof (roof, roof)

Pipe up, spittin' like grill need a tooth (tooth, tooth)

Turnt-Turnt up, yeah, I need Camila in the group (group, group)

Paper up, double pumpin', big with the loot (loot, loot)

It ain't safe, it ain't safe

Million cash in a safe

Fresh vanilla by the case

Fuck the cuffs are in my brace

Reshi is the name, CB is the game



Let's call the boys, call a couple planes

Ring on like a mason

Pussy wet, cash long, Kyrie with the mask on

Keep a hunnit, come and get some hunnits

Fuck with me and get some money

We don't make it disappear, David Copperfield

Drop top on the Ville like a lobster tail

Talk best box free like [?]

Talk the best bitch for a happy meal



Yeah, ayy, yeah

Fuck with me and get some money

Yeah, in Miami partying with Puffy, ayy

She want to fuck, I told her bring her buddy, ayy

Yeah, suck a- suck a dick or something

Yeah, what's understood ain't gotta be explained, ayy

Strippers at 11 keep me entertained

Money dance, money dance, just to make it rain

Yeah, third album, nothing was the same

It ain't safe, it ain't safe

A-$-A-P

I come from the bay where the Cudi say "Yee"

Touchdown in the town, I'm as big as KD

See NBA money, plant a fucking money trick

Diamonds, crystal geyser

Big body that 488's wider

Pulling up like along came a spider

The fourth time I put a baby inside her



If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her

If I hit it two times, then I like her

If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her

It ain't safe for the black or the white girls

It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe

Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up

Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?

Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub



Slob on my knob, like corn on the cob

I break a bitch, like Chyna did Rob

Put a ho to work, like she went and got a job

Everybody hit man, welcome to the mob (Mafia!)

Pull up another whip or something, yeah a different one

Fuck up another VIP or something, I been killing 'em

Smoke another zip or something, [?]

Take another sip or some, I ain't lit enough

It ain't safe, it ain't safe

Got them guns in my wraith

Got them ones everywhere, she got them buns in my face

I got girls on the pole, like they tryna win a race

Free that nigga Tay K, I just got another case

We get drugged up, and tear the club up

You too boring for the bitch, get your buns up

It ain't safe, it ain't safe

All these diamonds in the face

Fuck around and turn that bitch to Stevie Wonder



Fuck with B and get some money (Belly)

Fuck with B and get some money (It's me)

Fuck with B and get some money

Uh, screaming "uhhh"



Master P

Baby that ass looking like a masterpiece

Used to open doors without half the key

Fish scale by the whale, call it catch release

No limit to it, no limit

I'm still with the go-getters and the gorillas

Old paper got me dressed up like a dope dealer

Like a wholesale of money, smellin' like a co-seller

It ain't safe (no)

Check your bags on me, I don't give a thang

Shoe box for my for my very first bank (hello)

I might pull up on your court with the tank (no limit!)



If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her

If I hit it two times, then I like her

If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her

It ain't safe for the black or the white girls

It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe

Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up

Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?

Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub



Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money

Yeah, ayy, fuck with me and get some money

Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money

Ayy, yeah, fuck with G and get some money

