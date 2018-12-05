Cardi B

Cardi B Announces Shock Split From Husband Offset After A Year Of Marriage

"I guess we just grew out of love."

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - 09:42

Cardi B has announced that she and husband Offset have decided to split after a year of marriage.

The rapper took to social-media to confirm that the pair are still on good terms but have simply fallen out of love with each other in recent months. 

Getty

In an Instagram video, she revealed: “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father… And, yeah…”

Just to make the situation even more heartbreaking, Migos dropped a comment beneath the upload reading: “Ya’ll won”.

Getty Images

The pair first made their relationship official after attending the February 2017 Superbowl together. They welcomed daughter Kulture back in July 2018, ten months after tying the knot in a secret ceremony.

At the time, Cardi said of their wedding: “We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"

We're sending our love to Cardi and Offset at this difficult time.  

 

