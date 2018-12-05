Cardi B Announces Shock Split From Husband Offset After A Year Of Marriage
"I guess we just grew out of love."
Cardi B has announced that she and husband Offset have decided to split after a year of marriage.
The rapper took to social-media to confirm that the pair are still on good terms but have simply fallen out of love with each other in recent months.
In an Instagram video, she revealed: “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.
“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.
“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father… And, yeah…”
Just to make the situation even more heartbreaking, Migos dropped a comment beneath the upload reading: “Ya’ll won”.
The pair first made their relationship official after attending the February 2017 Superbowl together. They welcomed daughter Kulture back in July 2018, ten months after tying the knot in a secret ceremony.
At the time, Cardi said of their wedding: “We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"
We're sending our love to Cardi and Offset at this difficult time.