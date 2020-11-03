Cardi B

Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split

The filing is said to have been "dismissed without prejudice"

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 09:26

Cardi B has reportedly called off her divorce from Offset nearly two months after their split was announced.

According to Entertainment Tonight, her divorce filing has been "dismissed without prejudice" and is now closed two days before their first court hearing was set to take place.

Getty

Cardi had initially filed for a “dissolution of marriage” on 15 September. At the time, she said she wanted to end the relationship before Offset had the opportunity to be unfaithful again.

Days after the filing was made, Cardi posted a video on OnlyFans explaining her decision: “At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn't wait until he cheated on me again.

"I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed.”

Getty

At some point, the couple began working on their relationship in private. For her 28th birthday, Offset gifted Cardi a $300,000 Rolls Royce truck and a huge birthday billboard.

In a recent video posted on Instagram Live, Cardi opened up about deciding to give their marriage another chance: “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d***.”

Getty

“We're just really typical, two young motherf***ers who got married early, that's what we are. We’re not no different than y'all f****n' dysfunctional ass relationships. We're the same way. We're just more public."

Do you think Cardi and Offset are meant to be?

