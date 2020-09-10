Cardi B

Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online

"This boy was a f***ing teenager"

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 09:57

Cardi B claims she was forced to hire a private investigator after a Donald Trump supporter leaked her address online.

On Instagram Live, she said her criticism of the President has made her a target for trolls, which culminated in a “teenager” sharing her private details on social media: “They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f**k,” she began.

Getty

Cardi went into detail about the experience: “Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire. 

 “I literally hired a private investigator and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f***ing teenager. His parents were shook.”

Getty

In the same video, she addressed her feud with political commentator Candace Owens, who branded Cardi “illiterate” and criticised her decision to interview presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes. I have the No 1 song in this country, I have the No 1 song in the United Kingdom, I have the No 1 song in Australia, I have the No 1 song in New Zealand,” Cardi said.

Saying she'll continue to use her platform to encourage young people to embrace politics, Cardi pointed out: “Just like I can make millions of people pop their p***y … I can make millions of people go vote.”

