Cardi B

Cardi B Hands Herself Into Police After Allegedly 'Ordering' Attack At A Strip Club

The rapper has reportedly been charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 09:49

Cardi B is reported to have handed herself into New York City police on Monday in connection with an alleged attack at Angels Strip Club in the Queens area.

It's reported the 'I Like It' rapper has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment after allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders, which occurred on 29 August.

Getty

The rapper was pictured leaving the 109th Police Precinct in Flushing on Monday after reportedly having her mugshot snapped and her fingerprints taken.

It's not entirely clear at this time how involved Cardi was in the incident, but the bartender's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has called the fight "vicious" in a statement to People.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes," Joe said.

Getty

He added: "Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law," and claimed she bragged about orchestrating the attack to "multiple people" and on social media.

According to TMZ, the bartenders in question are sisters named Jade and Baddie Gi. They have claimed Cardi's motive was that she believed Jade slept with her husband, Offset, who was performing at the venue with his band Migos on the night of the incident.

However, a source close to Cardi told TMZ that the attack was "spontaneous" and happened after a drink was thrown. 

Cardi is reportedly due to be arraigned on 29 October.

