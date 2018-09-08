Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj



Cardi B might have been riled up over her clash with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week but it sounds like she’s reached the stage where she’s ready to joke about it.

When a young fan recreated her outfit from that fateful night – including a replica of her red Dolce & Gabbana gown, a high-top ponytail, and a bold manicure – she couldn’t help pointing out that something was missing from the overall look.

"Sooooooo buteeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. "She forgot the knot 😩😩😩💪🏾."

The 25-year-old was making reference to the large lump on her head that was captured by photographers when she left the event. It’s unknown exactly how she sustained the injury but it’s thought to have happened during her and Nicki’s two-minute tussle.

The jokes are a massive contrast from the powerful statement Cardi issued after reports of their fight first broke out. In an Instagram post, she accused the 35-year-old of deliberately sabotaging her career and criticising her parenting methods.

“I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**kin with them!” she alleged.

In response, Nicki called the scuffle “mortifying” and “embarrassing” and insisted that she would never badmouth anyone’s child: “This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s throwing bottles? Who the f**k is gonna give her an intervention?”

More to the point, how iconic is that fan's outfit?