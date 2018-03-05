Cardi B

Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram

We love these two so much...

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 16:04

Cardi B is one of the most successful rappers in the world right now. From her amazing hit singles ('Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi') to her incredible features ('No Limit', 'Finesse'), she never fails to impress us. However, even the biggest artists have idols.

After the Oscars Cardi B attend Madonna's party and quickly took to Instagram to gush about meeting her fave.

View the lyrics
Drop top Porsche (Porsche), Rollie on my wrist (wrist)
Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)
Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)
It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)
My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy
Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy
Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow

Ooh, don't we look good together?
There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)
Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)
So tonight, I'm gonna show you off

When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right

We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it

Now slow it down for me, baby
'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight

When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right

We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it

Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)
If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)
Girl, we got it goin' on
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl, we got it
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Writer(s): Ray Romulus, Christopher Brody Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy Ii, Jeremy L. Reeves, Ray Charles Ii Mccullough, Jonathan James Yip, Peter Gene Hernandez, Philip Martin Lawrence Ii Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. CARDI B IS A HUGE MADONNA FAN JUST LIKE THE REST OF US ALL ARE.

Taking to Instagram late last night, the 'MotorSport' star wrote: "I met my real life IDOL @madonna .I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours ."

Cardi then went on to mention what an important part Madonna has played in her life: "I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews ."

I met my real life IDOL @madonna .I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours .I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews .The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch 😱😱I’m soo happy

This is too cute. We cannot deal. To make things even sweeter, Cardi added some words about how great Madonna is in person: "The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist b***h. I’m soo happy".

And Madonna returned the favour. The 'Frozen' hitmaker shared a stunning photo with Cardi.

"Love this girl so much!! Thank you @iamcardib for shining your light at the party last night!"

Love this girl so much!! ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @iamcardib for shining your light at the party last night! 🔥🔥🔥 #oscars 2018 thank you @.offsetyrn @quavohuncho @moschino 🎉🌈🙏🏻 @jr #party #fun #aboutlaatnight 🎉💕🔥💕🎉👌🤡💕🎉👌🤡💕

Ok. We need these two to collaborate on a brand new song asap.

Just the thought of Cardi on a Madonna single is giving us chills.

Words: Sam Prance

