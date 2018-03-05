Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram
We love these two so much...
Cardi B is one of the most successful rappers in the world right now. From her amazing hit singles ('Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi') to her incredible features ('No Limit', 'Finesse'), she never fails to impress us. However, even the biggest artists have idols.
After the Oscars Cardi B attend Madonna's party and quickly took to Instagram to gush about meeting her fave.
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. CARDI B IS A HUGE MADONNA FAN JUST LIKE THE REST OF US ALL ARE.
Taking to Instagram late last night, the 'MotorSport' star wrote: "I met my real life IDOL @madonna .I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours ."
Cardi then went on to mention what an important part Madonna has played in her life: "I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews ."
This is too cute. We cannot deal. To make things even sweeter, Cardi added some words about how great Madonna is in person: "The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist b***h. I’m soo happy".
And Madonna returned the favour. The 'Frozen' hitmaker shared a stunning photo with Cardi.
"Love this girl so much!! Thank you @iamcardib for shining your light at the party last night!"
Ok. We need these two to collaborate on a brand new song asap.
Just the thought of Cardi on a Madonna single is giving us chills.
Words: Sam Prance