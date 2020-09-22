Cardi B

Cardi B Reveals She’s Happily Single Following Offset Split: “My DMs Are Flooded”

She recently slammed claims their break-up is a "publicity stunt"

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 09:48

Cardi B has revealed she’s enjoying being single following her split from husband Offset.

During a live video on her OnlyFans account, Cardi said: “I could date any man I want ... my DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody - I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

She added: “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave.”

Claiming the decision to split was ultimately hers, she continued: “If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

She and Offset are fully committed to co-parenting daughter Kulture, with Cardi explaining: “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all. I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Just last week, Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that she hasn’t “shed one tear” over the impending divorce and shut down claims their break-up is a publicity stunt.

“I don’t do stunts. I don’t need stunts and I don’t need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything. I don’t understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad.”

Do you think Cardi will stay single for long?

