Cardi B

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

We're so happy for the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star...

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:58

Cardi B is having an incredible year. Weeks ago she became the first female rapper to score a Top 10 single in the US since Nicki Minaj peaked at Number 2 with 'Anaconda' in 2014 and now she's scored her first Number 1 single with 'Bodak Yellow'.

YES CARDI B IS NUMBER ONE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Fighting off tough competition from Taylor Swift with 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Post Malone with 'rockstar', the former Love & Hip-Hop: New York star came out on top after weeks of climbing the charts in the closest chart battle in recent history.

Not only that but 'Bodak Yellow' is the first solo record by a female rapper to reach Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill scored a Number 1 single with her classic 'Doo Wop (That Thing)' in 1998 - and the second of all time to do so. 

Cardi B is really out here breaking records with her debut single.

'Bodak Yellow' ends 'Look What You Made Me Do''s three week reign on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

'rockstar' enters the music chart at Number 2 and 'Look What You Made Me Do' slips to Number 3.

Meanwhile, Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid sit at Number 4 with their single '1-800-273-8255'.

Getty Images

We're so happy for Cardi. We can't wait to see how she reacts.

Until then we'll be busy listening to 'Bodak Yellow' on repeat.

Words: Sam Prance

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

