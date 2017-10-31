Cardi B Scores First Rolling Stone Cover

In less than two years Cardi B has become one of the biggest names in rap. Her breakthrough hit 'Bodak Yellow' not only went to Number 1 in the US this year but it also became the first solo rap single by a female artist to top the Hot 100 in 19 years.

That's not all though. The 'Lick' rapper has just landed her first Rolling Stone cover story too.

The profile by Rolling Stone contributor, Britanny Spanos, is a candid look into the life of one of 2017's most exciting artists. In the piece Cardi opens up about her past as a stripper, the pitfalls of fame and her worries about maintaining her success.

Discussing her future, the beloved artist says: "If you go broke and lose your career, it's bad – and everybody is talkin' shit about it! At least if you lose your 9-to-5 you don't got millions of people judging you and talking shit while you lost your job."

When talk moves to the direction of her album Cardi says: "I'm going to stick to trapping."

We can't wait to hear it. Talking about the cover on Instagram Cardi wrote: "Issa DREAM COME TRUE !!!! I can’t believe it!! I can’t believe when I got the call, and I still can’t believe I'm seeing it now!! The cover of ROLLING STONE!!!! WOW!!!"

She then added: "Thank you sooo much for choosing me!! I’m so blessed and honor".

From this to 'Motor Sport', her new Migos feature with Nicki Minaj, Cardi is winning.

Oh and then there's that rumoured Beyoncé collaboration!

There really is no stopping the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker.

