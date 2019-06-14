Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever

Cardi B has vowed that she’ll never undergo plastic surgery ever again.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has been forced to pull out of several shows over the past few weeks in order to recover from her breast augmentation procedures, and it seems like the experience has put her off surgery altogether.

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

She took to Twitter to announce: "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain't getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since."

Cardi also shared footage of her swollen feet on Instagram Stories, writing that her doctor advised her to take some time off to recover: "Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy.

Instagram

She added: "Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin' sh*t f**k outta here."

The 26-year-old had previously taken to social-media to share that she was devastated about having to cancel her scheduled performances: “You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money," she revealed.

Getty

"I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows ... like I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows. But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do. My breasts gotta f—- heal, and it is what it is."

On the plus side, it sounds like Cardi’s priorities are in the right place.