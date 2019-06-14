Cardi B

Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever

No more cosmetic procedures

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 10:04

Cardi B has vowed that she’ll never undergo plastic surgery ever again.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has been forced to pull out of several shows over the past few weeks in order to recover from her breast augmentation procedures, and it seems like the experience has put her off surgery altogether.

She took to Twitter to announce: "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain't getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since."

Cardi also shared footage of her swollen feet on Instagram Stories, writing that her doctor advised her to take some time off to recover: "Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy.

Instagram

She added: "Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin' sh*t f**k outta here."

The 26-year-old had previously taken to social-media to share that she was devastated about having to cancel her scheduled performances: “You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money," she revealed.

Getty

"I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows ... like I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows. But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do. My breasts gotta f—- heal, and it is what it is."

On the plus side, it sounds like Cardi’s priorities are in the right place. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Get To Know: Cassyette
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?

More From Cardi B

Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
DJ Khaled - Ft. Cardi B &amp; 21 Savage - Music Video
DJ Khaled
Wish Wish (Ft. Cardi B, 21 Savage) [Explicit]
Offset Ft. Cardi B - Clout - Music Video
Offset
Clout (Ft. Cardi B) [Explicit]
Cardi B &amp; Bruno Mars - Please Me - Music Video
Cardi B & Bruno Mars
Please Me [Explicit]
Cardi B - Money - Music Video
Cardi B
Money [Explicit]
MTV News
Offset’s Marriage To Cardi B Has Helped Him “Grow Tremendously” | MTV News
New Music Round-up: Offset Ft. Cardi B, P!nk, Kehlani And More
New Music Round-up: Cardi B Ft. Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne And More
Cardi B And Bruno Mars Have A New Song Together Coming Out Tomorrow
MTV News
Cardi B Quits Instagram After First Grammy Win | MTV News
Offset Shares Graphic Video Of Cardi B Giving Birth To Kulture
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More

Trending Articles

Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse