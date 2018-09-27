Cardi B

Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick

The rapper says Kulture did her "filthy" on the boob front.

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 09:38

Lord knows there's a lot to be learned from Kim Kardashian, and it seems Cardi B has just nicked one of her oldest tricks.

Cardi took to Instagram to show off her take on Kim's bizarre yet genius boob hack after admitting her baby girl, Kulture, did her boobs "bad" on the gravity front.

Instagram/CardiB

While Cardi didn't actually mention where she got the idea, duct taped t*ts are hard to forget, and it was actually Mrs Kardashian-West who first revealed the trick to perfectly perky boobs back in 2016.

And people say Kim has no talent.

Kim Kardashian West App

Cardi was certainly enjoying the new elevation levels, admitting: "When I was pregnant my sh*t was looking nice though. I was like oh sh*t," she said.

"Now though, Kulture did me filthy," Cardi added, in reference to her current boob situation after welcoming hers and Offset's daughter in July.

The 'I Like It' rapper proudly claimed she's out here taping herself so her tits can be on point, before demonstrating just how impressive of a job the tape did with a dance.

Kulture did me bad 😩
View this post on Instagram

Kulture did me bad 😩

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Brb, off to the nearest DIY shop.

Kim has been using the trick for years, revealing in 2016: "I've used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape, and I think that the best I found is gaffer's tape. It sticks the best!"

But obvs we're all thinking the same thing here; boobs up to your chin sound great and all, but what happens when it's time to let those bad boys retreat to their natural state?

Kim Kardashian West App

"Just brace yourself for when it's time to take it off," Kim warned.

Yeah, good luck with that Cardi.

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
Riverdale’s KJ Apa And Casey Cott Reveal How They Came Up With That Topless Parody
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Alaska from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race.
Maybe Stop Drinking Your Own Wee Already
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Ex On The Beach’s Matty B Admits He ‘Doesn’t Hold Grudges’ After That Awkward Kick-Off With Daisy Robins’ Ex Sam Ellerington - EXCLUSIVE
Shawn Mendes Thinks His Mum Leaked The Truth About His Secret Journal
Ex On The Beach’s Rhianne Saxby Is Suspicious Of George Keys’ Relationship With Katie Mann After Hearing His Mum’s Comments - Exclusive
Kim Kardashian boob tape
Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs talk about sexting
From Khloe Kardashian To Rihanna: 7 Celebs Who Got Real About Sexting
Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
YO! MTV Raps 2018
YO! MTV Raps UK – Everything You Need To Know About Series 1
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Lil Xan on Instagram.
Lil Xan Taken To Hospital For Eating Too Many Cheetos

More From Cardi B

Kim Kardashian boob tape
Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence On Fight With Cardi B
Cardi B attends as Harper&#039;s BAZAAR Celebrates &#039;ICONS By Carine Roitfeld&#039; at the Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City
The Biggest Celeb Brawls That Shook The World: Including Justin Bieber and Drake
Cardi B attends as Harper&#039;s BAZAAR Celebrates &#039;ICONS By Carine Roitfeld&#039; at the Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City
Cardi B Threw A Shoe At Nicki Minaj At NYFW For Talking About Her Baby Kulture
Selena Gomez poses in a bikini after revealing when her album is coming
Selena Gomez and Cardi B Tease Secret Project Together
Cardi B Ft. Kehlani - Ring - Music Video
Cardi B
Ring (Ft. Kehlani) [Explicit]
VMAs
Cardi B Opens the 2018 VMAs
Cardi B Will Perform at the 2018 VMAs
Spicy Mami Cardi B Will Open The 2018 VMAs!
Rappers Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida
Cardi B and Offset Just Bought Matching Lamborghinis Because Why Not
Cardi B pregnant with daughter Kulture, tweeted by Offset in July 2018
7 Kids Born Into Rap Royalty

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson does Casey Johnson&#039;s Makeup
Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Charlotte Crosby toenail injury
The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan
People think Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting
People Think Meghan Markle Could Be Pregnant Because Of Her Hair Change