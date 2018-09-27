Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick

Lord knows there's a lot to be learned from Kim Kardashian, and it seems Cardi B has just nicked one of her oldest tricks.

Cardi took to Instagram to show off her take on Kim's bizarre yet genius boob hack after admitting her baby girl, Kulture, did her boobs "bad" on the gravity front.

Instagram/CardiB

While Cardi didn't actually mention where she got the idea, duct taped t*ts are hard to forget, and it was actually Mrs Kardashian-West who first revealed the trick to perfectly perky boobs back in 2016.

And people say Kim has no talent.

Kim Kardashian West App

Cardi was certainly enjoying the new elevation levels, admitting: "When I was pregnant my sh*t was looking nice though. I was like oh sh*t," she said.

"Now though, Kulture did me filthy," Cardi added, in reference to her current boob situation after welcoming hers and Offset's daughter in July.

The 'I Like It' rapper proudly claimed she's out here taping herself so her tits can be on point, before demonstrating just how impressive of a job the tape did with a dance.

Brb, off to the nearest DIY shop.

Kim has been using the trick for years, revealing in 2016: "I've used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape, and I think that the best I found is gaffer's tape. It sticks the best!"

But obvs we're all thinking the same thing here; boobs up to your chin sound great and all, but what happens when it's time to let those bad boys retreat to their natural state?

Kim Kardashian West App

"Just brace yourself for when it's time to take it off," Kim warned.

Yeah, good luck with that Cardi.