Cardi B Stuns with Epic 'Bartier Cardi' Music Video

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 12:17

Cardi B is on top of the world right now. Last Friday she released her brand new single 'Be Careful' and immediately topped iTunes charts around the world and in just three days she's due to put out her highly anticipated first album Invasion of Privacy.

To make things even more exciting, the Number 1 rapper has just unveiled her 'Bartier Cardi' music video and it's incredible.

Yeah, skrrt
M-M-M-Murda

Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)

Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)

Fix all your fears, then get at me
Hit so many donuts on them backstreets
Sit so high in the nosebleeds (yeah)
Feel like I can fly, yeah
Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick
Take the air out the ball, just so I can flex
Take the air out the mall, walkin' with the sacks
Take the air out your broad (hey), now she can't go back
Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick
Take the air out the ball (yeah), just so I can flex
Take the air out the mall (hey, walk in with the sacks)
Take the air out your broad (woo, woo, woo, E!)

The coupe came imported (hey)
This season's Off White come in snorted (white)

Green Lamborghini accordance (Lambo)
No human being, I'm immortal (no)
Patek and A.P. full of water (Patek)
Hundred K I spend on my señora (racks)
My pinky on margarine, butter (margarine)
And my ears got McDonald's nuggets (ayy)
Soon as I land on the Leer (whew)
Pigets, they wet, tears ('gets)
488, hit the gears (488)
Suicide doors, Britney Spears
I'm boujee, so bitch, don't get near (boujee)
Criss Angel, make dope disappear (voila)
Hit the gas, it got flames out the rears (skrrt)
It's a race to the bag, get the mills (hey)

Ride the dick like a BMX
No nigga wanna be my ex (no)

I love when he go on tour
'Cause he cums more when I see him less
I get upset off, I turn Offset on
I told him the other day
Man, we should sell that porn
Yeah, Cardi B, I'm back, bitches
I don't wanna hear I'm actin' different
Same lips that be talkin' 'bout me
Is the same lips that be ass kissin'
These hoes ain't what they say they are
And their pussy stank, they're cash dissin'
Same hoes that was sendin' shots
They reachin' out like their back itchin'
Why would I hop in some beef (Why?)
When I could just hop in a Porsche?
You heard she gon' do what from who?
That's not a reliable source, no
Tell me have you seen her?
Let me wrap my weave up
I'm the trap Selena
Dame mas gasolina (skrrt)

Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)

Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)

Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouth
Bitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouth
You see them stats, you know what I am about
I am the champ, I'm Iron Mikin' about
Attention, I'ma need you to face front
You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt
Rap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stunts
My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)
You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my nigga Lil Boosie
All of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that Uzi
I call him Ricky, he say he love me like Lucy
Get you a straw nigga, you know this pussy is juicy
This Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Sak's though
I don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts though
I ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho
Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow
I'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the party
Quavo the QB, I'm Nick Lombardi
Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty
I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti
"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"
That too, but my niggas send hits like Gotti
It's a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi
Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)

Brand new Chanels (Chanels)
I stepped on runnin' from 12 (12)
Aimin' on committin' with none of you bitches
'Cause money is treatin' me well (uh uh)
If Nicki should show me her titty
Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won't tell (swear)
If I get to play with that kitty
I wonder how many platinums we gon' sell (albums)
Pop a Perc and catch a feel (I pop one)
Now I cannot feel the wheel (woah)
My chest bad, give me chills
And the left hand on Richard Mille (ice)
Not the watch, but the price on the ice
If you don't know what that is (huh)
Motorsport, motorville

Abort the mission, that's a kill (pew, pew, brrr)

Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)
YES. IT'S TRUE. AFTER MONTHS OF WAITING YOU CAN NOW SEE THE VISUAL FOR CARDI'S LATEST HIT SINGLE.

Cardi released 'Bartier Cardi' back in December last year and it immediately became a hit. Not only has it entered the UK Top 40 but it's also peaked at Number 14 in the US so far. The video sees Cardi sport an array of glamorous high fashion looks.

Not only that but Offset stars in it for a backseat rendez-vous with Cardi and 21 Savage features in it too. Not to mention, there is a luxurious bondage-themed party run by an array of powerful women, with submissive nearly naked men adorning it. 

Cardi B - Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage) [Official Video]

Amazing. It's safe to say that the music video was more than worth the three-month-long wait.

Cardi performed 'Bartier Cardi' alongside 'Finesse' at the Grammys with Bruno Mars earlier this year. On top of that, she also performed the acclaimed track at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March as part of a medley of her singles and features.

Between it, 'Bodak Yellow', 'Finesse', 'MotorSport' and 'No Limit', Cardi never stops killing it.

With Invasion of Privacy coming this Friday, more life-changing Cardi songs are upon us.

We cannot wait to hear them all. There's no stopping the BET Award-winning superstar.

Words: Sam Prance

