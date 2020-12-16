Cardi B

Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday

She's pulled out all the stops for his big day

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - 10:21

Cardi B spared no expense with Offset’s 29th birthday present after surprising him with a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. 

According to Complex, the car is reportedly priced between $573,000 to $600,000. Offset shared footage of the moment he was given the car on social media, writing: "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib.”

Instagram/Offset

Instagram/Offset

He and Cardi are said to have partied in a nightclub in Atlanta amongst friends, with TMZ reporting that COVID-19 tests were administered before the event took place.

Cardi penned a cute tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday Hubs, I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart."

Instagram/CardiB

"Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1) I [love] u. Let's turn it up tonight !!"

Back in October, Offset pulled out all the stops for Cardi’s 28th birthday by giving her a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a customised car seat for their daughter, Kulture.

Getty

Cardi had filed for divorce from Offset in mid-September, but called it off in November in order to give their marriage another shot.

"I just be starting to miss [him],” she said on Instagram Live. “It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend."

 

 

Latest News

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu
Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler
Charli D’Amelio Explains Why It’s “Detrimental” Having Relationships In The Public Eye
Lizzo Gets Candid About Experiencing Negative Thoughts: “They Happen To Everybody”
Get To Know - Finn Askew
Get To Know: Finn Askew
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She’s Starring In He’s All That With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Responds To Accusations She Buys Followers On TikTok
Saweetie Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas & Who Her Dream Musical Collab Is In Our Exclusive Q&A!
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Skin Condition In A Candid Instagram Post
The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party Is Cancelled For The First Time In 42 Years
Demi Lovato’s “Unconventional” Christmas Tree Is Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
The Kardashian Family Release Part Two Of Their FaceTime Prank Trolling Celebrity Friends

More From Cardi B

Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Miley Cyrus Ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner - Music Video
Cardi B
The Biggest Collabs Of 2020
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split
Cardi B Reveals She’s Happily Single Following Offset Split: “My DMs Are Flooded”
Anitta - Me Gusta Ft. Cardi B &amp; Myke Towers - Music Video
Anitta
Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers)
Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP - Music Video
Cardi B
WAP (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion) [Parental Advisory]
Ed Sheeran Ft. Cardi B &amp; Camila Cabello - South Of The Border - Music Video
Ed Sheeran
South Of The Border (Ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) [Explicit]
French Montana - Writing On The Wall - Music Video
French Montana
Writing On The Wall (Ft. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian) [Explicit]
Ed Sheeran Ft. Cardi B &amp; Camila Cabell - South Of The Border - Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran
South of the Border (Ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) (Lyric Video)
Cardi B - Press - Music Video
Cardi B
Press [Explicit]

Trending Articles

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
TV Shows
Are You The One: What Happened To Our Fave Couples From The Show IRL?
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Dixie D’Amelio On Why She Deleted A Clip Of Her New Song From TikTok Amid Criticism
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck