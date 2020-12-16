Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday

Cardi B spared no expense with Offset’s 29th birthday present after surprising him with a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

According to Complex, the car is reportedly priced between $573,000 to $600,000. Offset shared footage of the moment he was given the car on social media, writing: "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib.”

Instagram/Offset

Instagram/Offset

He and Cardi are said to have partied in a nightclub in Atlanta amongst friends, with TMZ reporting that COVID-19 tests were administered before the event took place.

Cardi penned a cute tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday Hubs, I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart."

Instagram/CardiB

"Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1) I [love] u. Let's turn it up tonight !!"

Back in October, Offset pulled out all the stops for Cardi’s 28th birthday by giving her a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a customised car seat for their daughter, Kulture.

Getty

Cardi had filed for divorce from Offset in mid-September, but called it off in November in order to give their marriage another shot.

"I just be starting to miss [him],” she said on Instagram Live. “It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend."