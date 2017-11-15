Cardi B, SZA and Khalid Among Forbes' 30 Most Influential Artists Under 30
Lil Uzi Vert, Bebe Rexha and Marshmello have also been recognised on the annual list...
Every year Forbes magazine publishes a set of '30 under 30' lists to recognise the most talented and influential under-30-year-olds in the world.
For its music list, Forbes have credited Cardi B, SZA, Khalid, Migos and Paramore's Hayley Williams as being some of the most promising "youthful visionaries" in the music industry.
It's been a huge year for all of these artists, with Cardi B's debut single 'Bodak Yellow' making Billboard chart history and Khalid and SZA both enjoying massive success with their debut albums.
Elsewhere on the list, Lil Uzi Vert - who also released his debut album, Luv Is Rage 2, this year - appears, along with Joe Jonas, Travis Scott and Bebe Rexha.
Khalid's collaborator Marshmello also makes the list, which isn't surprising as the producer and DJ has hit the mainstream in a big way this year.
Khalid and Marshmello aren't the only collaborators to appear together, as Cardi B and Migos recently collaborated on the Nicki Minaj-assisted 'MotorSport' and, of course, she is engaged to the trio's own Offset.
The Forbes list is simply more evidence of how exciting the music industry is at the moment, and we can't wait to see what these 30 artists do next.
Congrats, everybody - check out the full list here!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH KHALID AND MARSHMELLO'S 'SILENCE' VIDEO BELOW
'Cause all my life, I've been fighting
Never felt a feeling of comfort
All this time, I've been hiding
And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah
I'm so used to sharing
Love only left me alone
But I'm at one with the silence
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I'm in need of a savior, but I'm not asking for favors
My whole life, I've felt like a burden
I think too much, and I hate it
I'm so used to being in the wrong, I'm tired of caring
Loving never gave me a home, so I'll sit here in the silence
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long